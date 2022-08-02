Brian Scalabrine Drops Truth Bomb on Marcus Smart

While the Boston Celtics have been rumored to show interest in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets for Kevin Durant, it seems they drew the line at including Marcus Smart in a trade package.

According to a July 25 report by The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Boston’s original offer was structured around Jaylen Brown and Derrick White, but once the Nets requested Smart be included in the deal, the dialogue quickly came to a close.

Former Celtics champion, Brian Scalabrine has recently gone on record stating that he would also draw the line at including Smart in any potential Durant trade, as the reigning Defensive Player of the Year holds immense value to the Celtics’ chances of winning a championship in the coming years.

"If I'm the Boston Celtics, I am drawing the line at [Marcus Smart]."@Scalabrine tells @TheFrankIsola why he wouldn't include the 2022 Defensive Player of the Year in a trade for Kevin Durant. pic.twitter.com/WWjDUAgdLu — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) July 29, 2022

“If I’m the Boston Celtics, I’m drawing a line at that guy. No way! A lot of people want to sit there (and say) he’s polarizing to people, but not polarizing to me. You know, highly value the defensive end of the floor. The guy can guard multiple positions…The people out here, I don’t think they understand how valuable he is defensively. I think the fans get it, but I don’t know, I don’t think that people who have a voice out here, like the radio people and people on TV out here, I don’t think they understand how valuable that is to today’s NBA. You go around and talk to NBA scouts out there, I’m telling you now, everybody is looking for the next Marcus Smart. The point guard that can guard all five positions, the point guard that can get switched onto a Joel Embiid…Those things are super valuable to winning, and it allows you to have defensive versatility, which is the name of the game nowadays,” Scalabrine said during a July 29 appearance on NBA radio.

Smart was in impressive form last season, operating as the team’s primary point guard, helping the Celtics reach the NBA finals, and averaging 12.1 points, 5.9 assists, and 3.8 rebounds per game during the regular season.

Rival GM Proposes Wild Trade to Retain Brown and Smart

For a lot of Celtics fans, losing both Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart for an aging Durant is an overpay, and would tear apart the fabric of Boston’s core rotation. As such, the majority of the fanbase is against trading for the superstar forward.

However, in a recent article for Fox Sports, Ric Bucher spoke with an Eastern Conference GM who suggested another trade possibility – one which would allow Boston to acquire Durant but keep Brown and Smart – if they traded Jayson Tatum.

“KD and Tatum are talented, but I don’t know how tough they are. I know he’s a lot younger than KD, but if you’re just trying to win one title, do you trade Tatum for Durant? I’d do that before I’d give them Jaylen and Smart. Brown is valued a little less than Tatum because he’s not the skill darling. He’s a high-level athlete who has developed into a good player. But I have to think Brooklyn would prefer Tatum and you wouldn’t have to give up Smart,” The GM told Bucher for his July 30 article.

Tatum has proven himself to be one of the best players in the NBA over the past two seasons, even making the All-NBA First Team this past season – so while trading Tatum would allow you to keep both Brown and Smart, that isn’t a deal we should expect Boston would be willing to make.

Tatum Doesn’t Believe the Rumors

During the NBA off-season, trade rumors run rampant across the internet, most of which are being used by opposing teams to create leverage or gauge interest in one of their players.

Perhaps that’s why Tatum was refusing to believe the rumors that Boston was showing interest in Durant, and that Jaylen Brown was part of trade negotiations, as on July 26 Tatum spoke to the media while attending the premier of NYC Point Gods, noting how he doesn’t believe everything he sees on TV.

Jayson Tatum on rumors of #Celtics interest on Kevin Durant #Nets He like the Celtics as they are pic.twitter.com/6VnGZNh98d — Jared Schwartz (@jschwartz115) July 26, 2022

“I played with him (Durant) during the Olympics. Obviously, he’s a great player, but that’s not my decision. I love our team, love the guys that we’ve got, I don’t know if that report is true or not…I don’t believe everything I see on TV, I’ve seen some s*** about me that was a lie, you don’t know what’s true and what’s not true,” Tatum told the media.

While Boston is clearly looking to upgrade their roster, as they bid to return to the NBA finals next season, there is currently no reason to believe they will return to the negotiating table for Durant. But still, they have to be ready to run a certain amount of damage control, after including Brown’s name in trade talks yet again.