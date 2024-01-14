Celtics Can Bring Back Two Former Players After Trade

Two former Boston Celtics, Danilo Gallinari and Mike Muscala, found new homes on January 14. The Washington Wizards traded both of them to the Detroit Pistons in exchange for Marvin Bagley III, Isaiah Livers, and two second-round picks, as reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Pistons and Wizards are finalizing a deal to trade Marvin Bagley, Isaiah Livers, and two second-round picks for forwards Danilo Gallinari and Mike Muscala, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 14, 2024

The Celtics included Gallinari and Muscala when they made the three-way trade that sent Kristaps Porzingis to Boston. Under CBA rules, teams are not allowed to re-acquire players they trade for at least a year. However, that rule is only in effect if that team is the last team that traded those players. Because the Celtics are no longer the last team to trade Gallinari and Muscala, they can re-acquire them.

Both Spotrac’s Keith Smith and CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning confirmed as such following the trade.

Gallinari/Muscala can now return to Boston if waived. https://t.co/KaNIobJJnZ — Bobby Manning (@RealBobManning) January 14, 2024

Yes, Boston could now reacquire either Gallinari or Muscala. https://t.co/qUaKiGILmI — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) January 14, 2024

The Pistons currently stand at 3-36 and have little use for Gallinari or Muscala on their roster. Both of their contracts are inexpensive, too. Gallinari is currently being paid $6.8 million, while Muscala is currently being paid $3.5 million. The Celtics could also wait and see if the Pistons waive either of them so that they can sign them once they clear waivers.

Gallinari was once the Celtics’ prized free agent addition back in 2022 but tore his ACL just before the 2022-23 season started. Muscala was who the Celtics ended up with at the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline.

Brad Stevens Says Celtics Are Looking For ‘Big Wing’

On January 4, President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens talked about the Celtics’ approach to the NBA Trade Deadline.

Brad Stevens: "The key to us is going to be the improvement from within" pic.twitter.com/xhFcgkA5fb — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 4, 2024

“Every year around this time, how do we improve to give ourselves the best chance? There are different ways to do it,” Stevens told reporters, per Celtics on NBC Sports Boston’s X account. Obviously, you can improve from within. We can get better at what we do on both ends of the court and hopefully make strides individually and how we fit together.”

Stevens then added what player archetype he would specifically chase after.

“And then you can improve from free agency or trades. I do think that the key to us is going to be the improvement from within. I would like to continue to see how we can find another big wing that can help us, and I think that could be from within, and I also think we will continue to monitor free agency and trades.”

Danilo Gallinari could be that “big wing” Stevens is talking about. Gallinari

Danilo Gallinari Had Celtics Games Marked

After the Celtics traded Danilo Gallinari to the Wizards, Gallinari explained why he looked forward to playing against the Celtics this season on his podcast.

Pronto per iniziare questa nuova stagione…con qualche sassolino dalla scarpa da togliermi 💪🏻😜 Guarda la puntata completa su YouTube o ascoltala su Spotify e Apple Music.#ACrestaAlta #podcast pic.twitter.com/UyZqRxvGGS — DANILO GALLINARI (@gallinari8888) July 31, 2023

“I’m full of energy. I can’t wait to play against Boston. As soon as the schedule comes out, I’ll put an X on every time I play against Boston in Boston,” Gallinari said on July 31, 2023, as translated into English.

Gallinari may or may not still have issues with the Celtics organization after they unexpectedly traded him to the Wizards. Bringing him back could potentially soothe some troubled waters. If the Pistons waive Gallinari, he’ll likely have plenty of suitors on the open market. While the Celtics could be interested, other suitors may offer him more money and a bigger role.