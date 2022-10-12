Celtics Make Final Decision on 25-Year-Old-Forward: Report

The Boston Celtics continue to trim down their training camp roster. After making a few cuts already, the team has decided to cut ties with another player. This time, however, they cut a player who had been on the team last year. Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that the Celtics have waived forward Brodric Thomas.
Thomas has signed a two-way contract with the Celtics for the 2021-22 season and had played 12 games for the team. Because he was on a two-way contract, he was not eligible to play in the playoffs, but was present on the bench throughout the team’s run to the NBA Finals.
After cutting both Luka Samanic and Thomas, the Celtics have cut their training camp roster to 18. Excluding their two two-way players – JD Davison and Mfiondu Kabengele – the Celtics have 16 players and only 15 roster spots. The training camp invitees that are still on the team are Jake Layman, Justin Jackson, and Noah Vonleh.
Thomas’ Tenure With the Celtics
In the 12 games that Thomas played for the Celtics, he averaged 1.8 points, 0.9 assists, and 0.8 rebounds while shooting 44.4 percent from the field and 22.2 percent from three.
Although he did not play much for the Celtics last season, Thomas left a strong enough impression for the Celtics to bring him back on their 2022 Summer League team. In the four games he played, Thomas averaged 13.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.5 assists while shooting 51.6 percent from the field and 52.2 percent from three, according to NBA.com.
Among his standout performances was one against the Golden State Warriors, where he put up 18 points, five rebounds, and two assists.
Thomas also put up another strong performance against the Milwaukee Bucks, where he put up 14 points, eight rebounds, and four assists.
Thomas left a strong enough impression from his first season with the Celtics and his Summer League performance to warrant being brought back for training camp. In the three preseason games he played before being waived, Thomas put up the following statlines.
–Against the Charlotte Hornets on October 2: Three points, one rebound, one assist, shot 25 percent from the field, including one three-pointer.
–Against the Toronto Raptors on October 5: One point, two assists, two rebounds, missed both shot attempts.
–Against the Hornets on October 7: Zero points, five assists, one rebound, missed both shot attempts.
Evidently, the Celtics had seen enough. Although there remains the possibility that Thomas could join their G-League affiliate, the Maine Celtics.
Celtics Sign, Then Waive Multiple Players
After the Celtics waived Samanic, Adam Zagoria reported that the team signed A.J. Reeves, who also played on their 2022 Summer League team, to their roster.
The Athletic’s Jared Weiss then reported that it was likely that Reeves would be waived and then join the Maine Celtics for the coming season.
CelticsBlog’s Keith Smith confirmed that to be the case.
Weiss later reported that the Celtics were going to sign and waive Reggie Kissonlal, then he would be added to their G-League training camp roster.
From these moves, the Celtics are clearly building their G-League roster for the 2022-23 roster. While Reeves and Kissoonlal will be at their training camp, Samanic is expected to join them when he clears waivers.