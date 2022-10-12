Celtics Make Final Decision on 25-Year-Old-Forward: Report

The Boston Celtics continue to trim down their training camp roster. After making a few cuts already, the team has decided to cut ties with another player. This time, however, they cut a player who had been on the team last year. Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that the Celtics have waived forward Brodric Thomas.

Sources: The Boston Celtics have waived Brodric Thomas, @hoopshype has learned. Thomas appeared in 12 games for the Celtics last season. — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) October 12, 2022

Thomas has signed a two-way contract with the Celtics for the 2021-22 season and had played 12 games for the team. Because he was on a two-way contract, he was not eligible to play in the playoffs, but was present on the bench throughout the team’s run to the NBA Finals.

After cutting both Luka Samanic and Thomas, the Celtics have cut their training camp roster to 18. Excluding their two two-way players – JD Davison and Mfiondu Kabengele – the Celtics have 16 players and only 15 roster spots. The training camp invitees that are still on the team are Jake Layman, Justin Jackson, and Noah Vonleh.

Thomas’ Tenure With the Celtics

In the 12 games that Thomas played for the Celtics, he averaged 1.8 points, 0.9 assists, and 0.8 rebounds while shooting 44.4 percent from the field and 22.2 percent from three.

Nice to meet you Brodric Thomas pic.twitter.com/NVmOgHT9FF — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) December 30, 2021

Although he did not play much for the Celtics last season, Thomas left a strong enough impression for the Celtics to bring him back on their 2022 Summer League team. In the four games he played, Thomas averaged 13.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.5 assists while shooting 51.6 percent from the field and 52.2 percent from three, according to NBA.com.

Among his standout performances was one against the Golden State Warriors, where he put up 18 points, five rebounds, and two assists.

Play

Video Video related to celtics make final decision on 25-year-old-forward: report 2022-10-12T18:24:53-04:00

Thomas also put up another strong performance against the Milwaukee Bucks, where he put up 14 points, eight rebounds, and four assists.

Play

Video Video related to celtics make final decision on 25-year-old-forward: report 2022-10-12T18:24:53-04:00

Thomas left a strong enough impression from his first season with the Celtics and his Summer League performance to warrant being brought back for training camp. In the three preseason games he played before being waived, Thomas put up the following statlines.

–Against the Charlotte Hornets on October 2: Three points, one rebound, one assist, shot 25 percent from the field, including one three-pointer.

–Against the Toronto Raptors on October 5: One point, two assists, two rebounds, missed both shot attempts.

–Against the Hornets on October 7: Zero points, five assists, one rebound, missed both shot attempts.

Evidently, the Celtics had seen enough. Although there remains the possibility that Thomas could join their G-League affiliate, the Maine Celtics.

Celtics Sign, Then Waive Multiple Players

After the Celtics waived Samanic, Adam Zagoria reported that the team signed A.J. Reeves, who also played on their 2022 Summer League team, to their roster.

Former @PCFriarsmbb G AJ Reeves has signed an Exhibit-10 with the Boston Celtics, per league source — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) October 10, 2022

The Athletic’s Jared Weiss then reported that it was likely that Reeves would be waived and then join the Maine Celtics for the coming season.

AJ Reeves has signed an Exhibit 10 deal with the Celtics today, as first reported by @AdamZagoria. Reeves will likely be waived to join the Maine Celtics in the G League. — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) October 11, 2022

CelticsBlog’s Keith Smith confirmed that to be the case.

The Boston Celtics have waived AJ Reeves, a league source tells @celticsblog and @spotrac. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) October 12, 2022

Weiss later reported that the Celtics were going to sign and waive Reggie Kissonlal, then he would be added to their G-League training camp roster.

Celtics signed 7-footer Reggie Kissoonlal to an Exhibit 10 deal today. He will likely be waived and join the Maine Celtics training camp in the G League later this month. — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) October 12, 2022

From these moves, the Celtics are clearly building their G-League roster for the 2022-23 roster. While Reeves and Kissoonlal will be at their training camp, Samanic is expected to join them when he clears waivers.