Bucks Make Trade Offer to Acquire Ex-Celtics Forward

Ever since leaving the Boston Celtics, Jae Crowder has developed a reputation for being one of the league’s best three-and-d wings, helping both the Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns reach their respective conference finals.

However, Crowder’s time with the Suns has been coming to an end since the summer, with the veteran not suiting up for his team all season. According to a report by The Atheltic’s Shams Charania, the Milwaukee Bucks have made an offer for the former Celtics wing, consisting of Jordan Nwora, Serge Ibaka, George Hill, and a second-round draft pick.

“The Bucks most current offer is Jordan Nwora, Serge Ibaka, George Hill, 2nd round draft compensations… for Crowder”@ShamsCharania on Suns giving Bucks permission to speak with Jae Crowder 👀#RunItBack | https://t.co/Q9hUtUoPZJ pic.twitter.com/b0Acvh9j3M — FanDuel TV (@FanDuelTV) January 30, 2023

“The Suns have given permission to the Bucks to meet one-on-one with Jae Crowder ahead of the trade deadline. I’m told this meeting took place over the weekend between Jae Crowder and the Bucks, and they’ve been seriously engaged in conversations. Sources tell me that Bucks’ recent offer, most current offer, is Jordan Nwora, Serge Ibaka, George Hill, second-round draft compensations,” Charania said via FanDuel TV.

During his time with the Celtics, Crowder averaged 11.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game while shooting 52.3% from two-point range and 35.2% from deep.

Payton Pritchard Reveals Desire To Play More

Throughout the current season, Payton Pritchard has struggled to see the court on a consistent basis, both in terms of games played and in the number of minutes he’s being afforded when he does play.

During a recent guest appearance on the Point Forward Podcast with Evan Turner and Andre Iguodala, Pritchard spoke of his desire to have a bigger role on a team next season in what was seen as a potential hint that he may leave the Celtics.

Play

Payton Pritchard joins Point Forward podcast | “You gotta tell yourself, ‘I’m still HIM.’” | S2 E14 Co-hosts Andre Iguodala and Evan Turner welcome a key player on the defending Eastern Conference champions, point guard PAYTON PRITCHARD. A four-time state champion as a high school player in Oregon who then had a successful four-year college career at the University of Oregon, the 25-year-old Pritchard is now a key bench player for a… 2023-01-29T01:01:03Z

“I definitely do. It’s obviously what I work for. I think that’s what Brad and them know, too. We’ve had that discussion but — a bigger role. I want to be part of a winning culture but I want to also help that, be a really big piece of that. I’m not saying it’s the best player on the team but I don’t know what my future holds unless I can take that next step. I don’t know what it is in five or 10 years but I just want to look back and know that I put my best foot forward. I put all the work in so whatever happens I can live with as long as I did it my way. That’s the most important thing for me,” Pritchard said.

It will be interesting to see if Pritchard has a similar impact on his future teams to what Crowder has or if he will struggle to find somewhere that gives him the minutes and role he craves.

Payton Pritchard Floated As Potential Bait For Jae Crowder

According to a January 8 article by Bobby Krivitsky of Sports Illustrated, the Celtics could look to use Pritchard as a potential bargaining chip to bring Crowder back to Boston and further enhance their chances of lifting the 2023 NBA championship.

The latest on Marcus Smart's injury. Plus, an evaluation of whether it's best for the #Celtics to keep Payton Pritchard as an insurance policy or trade him to upgrade their rotation, including assessing two of Boston's most intriguing options.https://t.co/WN5X1uLTyY — Bobby Krivitsky (@BobbyKrivitsky) January 8, 2023

“Another intriguing potential reunion would be with Jae Crowder, who remains separated from a Suns team that could use him in their rotation. Barring an unlikely resolution that keeps Crowder in the desert, expect him to get dealt by the Feb. 9 trade deadline…However, along with Pritchard, Crowder figures to cost the Celtics a future first-round pick,” Krivitsky wrote.

While Crowder’s next move is far from certain, there’s one thing we can bank on: he’s going to improve whichever team manages to acquire him, and that could make Boston’s path to the NBA Finals slightly more difficult to navigate.