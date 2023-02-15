Bucks Head Coach Sends Message to Celtics on Newly Acquired Big Man or issues statement, yup

On February 14, before the Boston Celtics faced off against the Milwaukee Bucks, Mike Budenhozler shared his thoughts on his opponents’ recent acquisition of Mike Muscala.

“Great person. Musky is one of the All-Time greats, favorites, his teammates are gonna love him, the coaches will love him, just a great person. And then, as a player, he’s a very, very good shooter, can play behind the three-point line as a big. And then, I think, very smart and wise in how he protects the rim. Understands everything defensively, can move his feet, they’ve got a good player in Mike Muscala,” Budenholzer said.

Muscala and Budenholzer worked together earlier in the veteran center’s career during his time with the Atlanta Hawks, so the Milwaukee coach knows him very well and certainly understands what type of talent he brings to the table.

Throughout the contest between the two Eastern Conference titans, Muscala provided his new team with 18 points, 8 rebounds, and 1 steal in 43 minutes of gameplay on 43% shooting from the field and 30% shooting from deep – as the undermanned Celtics forced the Bucks into overtime on their home court.

Grant Williams Expected to Demand Eye-Watering Salary

While Muscala had himself a good outing against Milwaukee, Grant Williams’ night didn’t end the way he would have hoped, as the impending free-agent was involved in a poor possession down the final stretch of play.

Unfortunately for Williams, his untimely mistake came just 24 hours after a Marc Stein report surfaced, noting how there is a belief that the Tennessee native could be looking for somewhere in the region of $20 million on his next contract.

More on the KD trade … more on the NBA buyout market … more around-the-league notes via This Week In Basketball … all freshly dispatched to inboxes and @SubstackInc apps worldwide: https://t.co/azl6QWPGlL — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 14, 2023

” The Celtics, to no one’s surprise, did not trade Grant Williams. Making minor tweaks was the understandable preference for the defending Eastern Conference champions when they ranked as the league’s only team with a win total in the 40s entering Monday’s play. Yet rumbles persist that various teams are monitoring the situation and curious about Williams’ future there. Williams is poised to become a restricted free agent this summer and said to be seeking a contract in the Keldon Johnson-in-San Antonio, $20-million-annually range,” Stein reported.

Williams has significantly improved his offensive game this season but is still struggling to find consistency with his performances.

Derrick White to See Ear Specialist

During that game against the Bucks, Derrick White provided an incredible performance as both a scorer and a playmaker; however, due to a collision with Grayson Allen in the second quarter, the Celtics guard sustained an ear injury.

According to Jared Greenberg of NBATV, Derrick White was not onboard the Boston Celtics flight following the game and remained in Milwaukee instead to see an ear specialist the next morning morning.

Celtics Guard Derrick White has stayed behind in Milwaukee tonight to see an ear specialist following the Celtics OT loss vs Bucks. He is having trouble hearing out of his left ear. After the game in MIL the team flew home to Boston. @NBAonTNT @NBATV — Jared Greenberg (@JaredSGreenberg) February 15, 2023

Whit ended the contest with 27 points, 12 assists, 2 rebounds, and 3 steals on 41.7% shooting from the field and 25% shooting from deep; however, he did go 4-of-4 from the free-throw line.

The Celtics will be hoping that White can recover over the All-Star break and be available for selection once their season ramps back up and they begin making preparations for the playoffse.