East Contender Interested in $29 Million Ex-Celtics Starter: Report

After former Boston Celtics starter Jae Crowder and the Phoenix Suns agreed to part ways on September 25, Crowder still remains with the team almost one month later.

The Phoenix Suns and Jae Crowder have mutually agreed that the veteran forward will not participate in training camp as the sides work on a trade, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 25, 2022

While Crowder remains with the Suns, there have been teams interested in him, including the Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks, as reported by Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer, but The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported on October 24 that a new team has emerged in the Jae Crowder sweepstakes: the Milwaukee Bucks.

“In addition to the Hawks, the Suns have recently been engaged in talks with the Bucks on a potential Jae Crowder trade, sources said. Milwaukee has registered interest in the veteran forward, who has remained away from the Suns’ organization as both sides work toward a trade. Miami is also believed to be among the current suitors for Crowder, according to league sources,” Charania said.

Jae Crowder Nails the Full Court Shot.. From Out of Bounds Jae Crowder tries throwing the full court pass but banks it in instead. Unfortunately for Boston the shot does not count. About the NBA: The NBA is the premier professional basketball league in the United States and Canada. The league is truly global, with games and programming in 215 countries and territories in 47 languages,… 2015-11-05T03:23:45Z

Crowder and the Suns faced off against the Bucks in the 2021 NBA Finals, which the Bucks would later win in six games. Crowder is in the last year of a three-year, $29 million deal he signed with the Suns in 2020.

Lakers Linked to Former Celtics

With the Los Angeles Lakers starting the season 0-3, they may revisiting trading Russell Westbrook for players who fit the team better. Charania reported on October 24 that two players they’ve been linked to are former Celtics Terry Rozier and Josh Richardson.

“Charlotte’s Terry Rozier emerged as a trade target for the Lakers in the offseason and their interest in him remains high, multiple sources tell The Athletic. The Lakers and Hornets held discussions about a possible three- or four-team trade during the summer, and hold him in high regard among their possible trade possibilities… The Lakers have also held preliminary discussions with the Spurs in recent weeks, sources said, showing interest in three-and-D wing Josh Richardson.”

Charania added that Rozier’s availability depends on what direction Charlotte goes during the 2022-23 season, as their season has been promising thus far.

“The dynamic Hornets guard’s availability will be entirely predicated on the franchise’s direction for the future and its play as the season goes on. Despite LaMelo Ball being sidelined with a Grade 2 ankle sprain and Rozier recently suffering his own sprained ankle, the Hornets and coach Steve Clifford are off to a 2-1 start in the Eastern Conference.”

Gordon Hayward Hints at Desire to Play For Lakers

Though the Hornets have started out better than the Lakers thus far, it appears former Celtics’ max player Gordon Hayward wants to play for the latter.

On October 21, the Twitter account “The Noble Savage” proposed that the Lakers trade Westbrook for multiple Hornets, which include Hayward to fix their problems.

“Best trade for the Lakers is that Russ trade to the Hornets for Gordon Hayward, PJ Washington and Kelly Oubre. We need wing depth and shooting. Buddy Hield and Myles Turner don’t fix the wing depth issue and Turner is made of the same brand of glass as Anthony Day to Davis,” tweeted “The Noble Savage.”

Best trade for the Lakers is that Russ trade to the Hornets for Gordon Hayward, PJ Washington and Kelly Oubre. We need wing depth and shooting. Buddy Hield and Myles Turner don’t fix the wing depth issue and Turner is made of the same brand of glass as Anthony Day to Davis — The Noble Savage (@ThatBlackPope) October 21, 2022

The account then pointed out that Hayward liked the tweet, indicating that he agrees that he, along with Washington and Oubre, would fix the problems. More importantly, he’s indicating he’d welcome a trade to the Lakers.

Gordon Hayward SICK of Charlotte. Get this man to the Lakers IMMEDIATELY!! pic.twitter.com/pZIETIghRT — The Noble Savage (@ThatBlackPope) October 22, 2022

In three ganes, Hayward is averaging 19.3 points, 4.7 assists, and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 55 percent from the field and 30 percent from three.