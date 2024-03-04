Three-Time Champion, Ex-Laker Floated as Celtics Buyout Target

It’s buyout season for the Boston Celtics. With one roster spot available, the Celtics can add whoever they want for the veteran’s minimum. Among the possible options is Danny Green, who MassLive’s Brian Robb listed among the players the Celtics could look into.

Robb explained Green’s appeal as a player to the Celtics in a March 2 story.

“The 36-year-old was released by the 76ers back in November after playing just two games the season. He has been doing some media in recent weeks but has more playoff experience than anyone on this list. While he can’t help much on the floor anymore, he might be able to add some perspective on the bench,” Robb wrote.

The Philadelphia 76ers brought Green back for the start of the 2023-24 season. He played two games before they cut him to make room for the players they received in the James Harden trade.

During his prime, Green was among the best role players in the NBA. He made a name for himself as a wing that could shoot three-pointers and play stout perimeter defense. Throughout his career, he won three championships with the San Antonio Spurs, Toronto Raptors, and Los Angeles Lakers.

Green is also 36 years old and has played 15 games total since tearing his ACL during the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

Danny Green Believes It’s Boston’s Year to Win Title

Danny Green may or may not end the season on an NBA roster. Whether he does or doesn’t, he believes in the Celtics’ chances of winning the title. On WEEI’s “Gresh & Fauria,” Green stated who he thinks will face the Celtics the finals and what could be the key to them getting over the hump.

Play

“I think this is their year,” Green said. “I think it’s their championship to lose this year. They should be in the Finals for sure.

“I think it should be them and Denver in the Finals. They have the team and the depth to do it this year. It’s going to come down to coaching, and I think Joe Mazzulla might be ready this year with the experiences that he’s had in the past couple of years in the playoffs.”

The Celtics have the league’s best record at 48-12 while the Nuggets are the reigning NBA champions. Pending any injuries, there’s a solid chance the two could meet up in the 2024 NBA Finals.

Celtics Interested in Danny Green in 2023

After the Grizzlies waived Danny Green in 2023, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported via his X account that the Celtics were among the frontrunners to sign him.

“As Danny Green finalizes a buyout with the Houston Rockets, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics have emerged as frontrunners to sign him as a free agent, sources tell ESPN. Lakers and Suns are involved, too.”

Green signed with the Cavaliers, but his reunion with the team did not last long. Green played eight regular season games and four playoff games. Though Green hasn’t played for months, Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer reported that he hopes to make it back.

“Veterans Danny Green and Rudy Gay are also serviceable players on the market looking for homes with teams in the playoff picture,” Fischer wrote in a February 8 story.