Celtics Linked to Former No. 10 Overall Pick Amid Danilo Gallinari Injury

After conducting further evaluation, the Boston Celtics suffered a major setback when prized free agent addition Danilo Gallinari was diagnosed with a torn ACL, which is a much more severe injury compared to the torn meniscus that was originally reported when Gallinari first suffered his non-contact injury.

After receiving further evaluation, Boston’s Danilo Gallinari has been diagnosed with a torn ACL in his left knee, per sources. This is the same ACL that Gallinari tore in 2013. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 2, 2022

With him out for the foreseeable future, the Celtics could very well be on the lookout for his replacement. Nick Goss of NBC Sports Boston listed several players who could potentially fill in for Gallinari as he recovers from his ACL tear, chief among them being Cam Reddish.

Goss believes that Reddish’s skillset could come in handy for the Celtics

“He has great length, good defensive skills, and shoots 90-plus percent from the foul line. His offensive game needs work, but he can easily chip in eight to 12 points on a lot of nights.”

Goss also added that going to Boston could help with Reddish’s career long-term.

“Finding a bigger role could be tough in Boston given the talent and depth on the Celtics’ roster, but it might give Reddish a chance to shine on a title contender and set himself up for better opportunities next offseason.”

Reddish, who was drafted 10th overall by the Atlanta Hawks in the 2019 NBA Draft, could be acquired using the $6.9 million Juancho Hernangomez trade exception, as he is slated to be paid $5,954,454 for the 2022-23 season, according to Spotrac.

Reddish also played with Danilo Gallinari on the Hawks from 2020 to 2022 until Reddish was traded to the New York Knicks.

Reddish Wants Out of New York

On September 1, Marc Berman of the New York Post reported that Reddish wants out of New York.

“Knicks wing Cam Reddish wants a change of scenery, The Post has learned, after he was traded to New York in January and didn’t initially crack the rotation. An NBA source said Reddish is looking for a larger role.”

Berman also reported that Reddish was not too excited about joining the Knicks because they had many players who played the same position as him.

“According to an NBA source, Reddish… was leery of the trade to the Knicks because he also saw a logjam at the wing, including his former Duke teammate, RJ Barrett, being the man there. Reddish said in his opening remarks he still feels he could be ‘a star,’ and most scouts think he’s more athletic than Barrett.”

After being traded to the Knicks, Reddish played 15 games, where he averaged 6.1 points while shooting 41.5 from the field and 25.8 percent from three in 14.4 minutes a game. Reddish’s season was cut short on March 10 when he went down with a shoulder separation.

New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish will miss the rest of the season with a right shoulder separation, sources tell ESPN. Reddish’s recovery timeline is expected to be in the six-week range, so he’ll be clear for a full summer of work ahead of the 2022-2023 season. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 10, 2022

Gallinari’s Injury to Open Up Room For Sam Hauser

After Gallinari’s ACL tear was confirmed, Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe reported that the injury will open up minutes for Sam Hauser.

“A league source said that second-year forward Sam Hauser, a 6-8 sharpshooter, will have an opportunity to grab a spot in the regular rotation with Gallinari out.”

Himmelsbach also revealed what the Celtics’ next move will be after Gallinari’s injury was confirmed.

“A league source said the Celtics will likely apply for a disabled player exception. If approved, they would be able to sign a player to a one-year deal worth approximately $3.2 million or acquire one via trade. But that second option is unlikely because the Celtics still have two traded-player exceptions for larger amounts.”