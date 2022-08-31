Celtics Consider 10-Time All-Star ‘Potential Signee’: Report

With Danilo Gallinari out for an unspecified amount of time with a meniscus tear, the Boston Celtics may be on the lookout for his temporary replacement until he returns to the court. On August 30, Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson reported who might just be that replacement – Carmelo Anthony.

“Carmelo Anthony has been considered a potential signee by the Boston Celtics in recent days following Danilo Gallinari’s suffered torn meniscus in his left knee on Saturday,” Robinson said via Twitter.

Robinson also added that they are not the only team who are interested in Anthony.

“Knicks are still believed to have interest in the former Laker, Thunder, Blazer, Rocket.”

In the 69 games he played with the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2021-22 season, Anthony averaged 13.3 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 44.1 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from three in 26 minutes a game.

After Gallinari’s meniscus tear was confirmed, Keith Smith of CelticsBlog wrote an article on August 28 detailing what the Celtics could do to adjust in his absence, which included potentially signing Anthony and why they would have interest in him.

Carmelo Anthony is the free agent who can most immediately replace what Boston will miss while Gallinari is out. Anthony can still score off the bounce and can still hurt mismatches on post-ups. Anthony isn’t quite as reliable as Gallinari as a shooter, but he’s not a bad one either. Defensively, Anthony is probably on par with Gallinari. Neither is being paid to defend anyone. Both are guys the coaching staff will scheme around and help. On the plus side, Anthony remains a pretty solid defensive rebounder.

Ex-Celtic Supports Boston Potentially Signing Carmelo

After Robinson tweeted Boston’s interest in Carmelo Anthony, Jared Sullinger quote tweeted Robinson with three clapping emojis, implying that he would support his former team signing the 10-time all-star.

Sullinger was never teammates with Anthony, but he faced off against him for four years when Anthony played for the New York Knicks.

Sullinger was originally drafted with the 21st pick with the Celtics in the 2012 NBA Draft and played for the team until 2016, where he averaged 11.1 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 2.3 assists while shooting 43.6 percent from the field, according to StatMuse.

Sullinger has not played in the NBA since 2017.

Jake Fischer Previously Reported Carmelo Wants Knicks Reunion

Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report reported on his podcast, “Please Don’t Aggregate This” on August 26 that Anthony wants to return to the Knicks, but the feeling may not be mutual between the two sides.

“I have certainly heard that Carmelo’s got interest in a reunion. I don’t know if the Knicks have much interest there,” Fischer said. As stated earlier, Robinson reported in his tweet on August 30 that the Knicks were believed to have interest in bringing Anthony back.

Anthony was born in Brooklyn, New York, and played his one college year for the University of Syracuse. After spending the first seven and a half seasons of his NBA career with the Denver Nuggets, Anthony then spent the next six and a half seasons with the Knicks, where he averaged 24.7 points, seven rebounds, and 3.2 assists while shooting 44.3 percent from the field and 36.9 percent from three in 412 games, according to StatMuse.