Cavs’ Head Coach Issues Statement on Celtics Jayson Tatum Following 41-Point Night

On March 1, the Boston Celtics bounced back from their defeat against the New York Knicks to overcome a tough contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers, winning 113-117, courtesy of a 41-point night from Jayson Tatum.

When speaking to the media following the contest, Cleveland’s head coach J.B. Bickerstaff discussed the impact Tatum had on the game and how his team allowed the superstar to find his rhythm from three-point range.

Cavs vs Celtics Post Game: J.B. Bickerstaff Cleveland Cavaliers Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff spoke to the media following a 113-117 loss to the Boston Celtics on March 1, 2023. 2023-03-02T03:42:34Z

“I think he just had a really good night; you go back, just from your mind’s eye, and he got more to his shots tonight. He likes that step-back going left; that’s difficult to guard when he’s got it going. But, I think he earned it tonight, and you just tip your hat to him because he had a hell of a night,” Bickerstaff said.

Tatum ended the game flirting with a triple-double after dropping 41 points, pulling down 11 rebounds, and dishing out 8 assists on 61.9% shooting from the field and 66.7% shooting from the perimeter.

Jayson Tatum Speaks on High-Scoring Night

During his own post-game press conference, Tatum discussed what got him into an early rhythm and allowed him to snap out of his recent slump with an impressive scoring night against a sturdy Cavaliers team.

Jayson Tatum on 41 POINT Night vs Cavs | Celtics Postgame Interview BOSTON — Celtics All-Star Jayson Tatum spoke to reporters following Boston's 118-113 win over the Cavs on Wednesday night. —————————————– – #celtics #NBA #CelticsCLNS The CLNS Media Network is the leading provider for video/audio content. CLNS is a fully credentialed member of the media with access to all NFL/NBA/NHL/MLB teams & venues. ——————————————————————————— CLNS' rebuilt… 2023-03-02T04:21:28Z

“Really got to the free-throw line tonight, and I just got some easy ones early, right? Easy ones early, layup in transition, getting downhill, finishing at the basket – just kind of open things up. And it wasn’t like I was discouraged or worried because I hadn’t shot the ball that great out the break. Just came out here with the mindset to try and find a way to win,” Tatum said.

Tatum will now be hoping that he can continue to build on his March 1 performance and build some confidence and momentum as the Celtics head towards the start of the postseason in what they hope will be a deep run for them.

Al Horford Believes Beating The Cavaliers Was Important

Since returning from the All-Star break, the Celtics have struggled to find the level of offense they have shown throughout the season, despite winning three of their last four games.

When addressing the media following the contest, Al Horford explained why he thought beating the Cavaliers was important for the team and how it would allow them to start working toward playing their best basketball.

Al Horford: It Was Important to Celtics to BEAT Cavs | Postgame interview BOSTON — Celtics Center Al Horford spoke to reporters following Boston's 118-113 win over the Cavs on Wednesday night. Mazzulla was asked about why Grant Williams was a DNP (Did Not Play). —————————————– – #celtics #NBA #CelticsCLNS The CLNS Media Network is the leading provider for video/audio content. CLNS is a fully credentialed member of… 2023-03-02T04:03:51Z

“It’s all perspective. Like, before that, we won a really tough game in Philly, a team that plays well in Indiana coming out of the break. So, it was just one loss, but we felt like it was important, with the week that we have, that we responded at home…For us, it was important to come out and get this win tonight,” Horford said.

Horford has been outstanding for the Celtics this season, averaging 9.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game while shooting 48.1% from the field and 44% from the perimeter. The Celtics will now shift their focus toward their March 3 contest against the Brooklyn Nets as they look to continue stringing wins together.