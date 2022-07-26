Cedric Maxwell Urges Celtics to Trade for $196 Million Superstar

As the Boston Celtics continue to mull over the Brooklyn Nets‘ asking price for Kevin Durant, the fanbase is torn between keeping a homegrown talent in Jaylen Brown and bringing a generational talent to the TD Garden.

However, it would seem that former Celtic Cedric Maxwell has made his decision on what he would like his former employers to do, as, during a July 25 appearance on NBC Sports Boston, he urged Boston to make the trade.

"As much as I love Jaylen Brown, I would make the trade"@cedricmaxwell81 believes a Kevin Durant trade puts the Celtics over the top for championship run pic.twitter.com/Ua2udBgKYx — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) July 25, 2022

“Let me jump off the fence, and this is what I’ll say…Would you have won the championship if you had Kevin Durant with Jayson Tatum versus Golden State, I think that answers my question, and that’s why I would make the trade. As much as I love Jaylen Brown, and I love Jaylen Brown, Red Auerbach said it better than we can all say it, never fall in love with a product, and always be willing to make changes to your basketball club…I wouldn’t give up the entire bank to do it, give up some players, but not the entire bank,” Maxwell said during his July 25 appearance.

The Celtics trade rumors surfaced on July 25, when both Adrian Wojnarowski and Shams Charania reported that Boston and Brooklyn had been engaged on a potential trade for the superstar forward.

Trade Discussions Likely Weeks Old

While the NBA world was still reeling from the reports linking Boston to Durant, ESPN’S Brian Windhorst looked to pour cold water on those rumors, noting how the discussions probably took place multiple weeks ago.

“I know that it came out today so it’s front of mind, but from what I understand those are not fresh talks. Right now the Nets’ viewpoint is: If they can’t get their price, they’re going to ride out the storm. They could start the season with Durant or that could be a negotiating stance,” Windhorst said during a July 25 appearance on Arizona Sports’ Bickley & Marotta.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst on @AZSports says the Celtics' trade offer to Brooklyn for Kevin Durant is likely weeks old: "I don't think the Nets are involved in active talks right now. … I know it came out today so it's front of mind, but those are not fresh talks." — Sarah Kezele (@SarahKezele) July 25, 2022

Regardless of when those discussions took place, it’s becoming increasingly clear that Brad Stevens is willing to make a deal if it suits his team’s needs and helps them obtain another championship banner in the near future – although it does seem like Boston is reluctant to part ways with current Defensive Player of the Year, Marcus Smart.

Wojnarowski Details Nets Asking Price

Following his early morning “Woj Bomb,” Adrian Wojnarowski appeared on a July 25 episode of Sports Center to discuss what a potential deal for Durant would look like.

Woj details Nets' asking price for the Celtics to land Kevin Durant | SportsCenter

“Boston and Brooklyn have been in fairly regular contact since Kevin Durant’s trade request on June 30. And of course, Jaylen Brown would have to be part of any serious package from Boston, they could also offer three unprotected first-round picks, they have another pick they can’t put in a trade, and could offer a couple of pick swaps. And that would be the start of a package for Brooklyn…But Brooklyn wants a lot, they don’t just want a star young player, they want picks, they want more. They want a trade package that would be among the deepest trade packages we’ve seen in the modern era, and that’s why there’s not a deal because teams are not (so far) willing to gut their rosters for Kevin Durant,” Wojnarowski said.

Brown has proven to be one of the best two-way wings in the NBA and is still a couple of years away from entering his prime, which makes him a very interesting trade chip for a team such as Brooklyn, who might be looking to enter a soft rebuild should Durant get his wish to be traded.

Of course, Brown does have history playing alongside Kyrie Irving, who is reported to be happy to stay with the Nets for one more season – and that relationship could potentially play a part in a deal getting over the line, but only time will tell.