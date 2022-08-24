Cedric Maxwell Sends Stark Warning to Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics may have made the NBA Finals last season, but there’s no guarantee that they will repeat that feat again next year.

With Kevin Durant opting to remain with the Brooklyn Nets, the Eastern Conference projects to be deeper, with the Atlanta Hawks and Philadelphia 76ers improving, another year of development for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Detroit Pistons, and the Milwaukee Bucks, Chicago Bulls, Miami Heat, and Nets operating as the usual suspects to contend for a conference championship.

That sentiment is something former Celtic Cedric Maxwell chose to echo during an August 23 appearance on NBC Sports Boston, as he noted how the Eastern Conference isn’t going to be a cakewalk for his former team.

How does Durant's decision to stay in Brooklyn impact the Celtics?@cedricmaxwell81 weighs in on Early Edition pic.twitter.com/EbKPjdJ9Gv — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) August 23, 2022

“The Celtics have a great basketball club. The thing they’re going to have to worry about this year is that they won’t be able to sneak up on anybody. All these teams you have to play against, you’re not going to sneak up on them. So, the Celtics this year, are going to be the hunted. And when you’re the hunted, I think it really takes things to another level,” Maxwell said.

Boston will enter the upcoming season as the reigning Eastern Conference champions, and while they have improved their roster, every team they play will be using them as a measuring stick for their own development – which means the Celtics are in for a tough season.

Celtics Need to Add Depth

As things currently stand, Brad Stevens is entering training camp with multiple young veterans on exhibit 10 contracts – meaning they’re fighting for an opportunity to remain with the roster heading into the new season.

Adding Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari this summer has ensured Boston’s rotation is vastly improved, and that the team has added depth to help navigate a long season and potentially deep playoff run. However, Stevens will need to be cautious in who he extends an offer sheet to, because unless the coaching staff is convinced someone like Noah Vonleh or Bruno Caboclo can provide impactful minutes when called upon, the team may be better off looking towards some veteran free agent talent.

I'm still a little unsure whether Noah Vonleh or Kabengele as a two-way guy are the answers to the hole in Boston's center rotation. Couple of solid vets on the Free Agent market that could make more sense, IMO — Adam Taylor (@AdamTaylorNBA) August 24, 2022

Right now, Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, Jeremy Lamb, DeMarcus Cousins, and Hassan Whiteside are all free agents, and should the Celtics opt to change direction and target veteran depth, they will have their pick of some high-level talent that could be willing to join the team on a veteran minimum deal.

Celtics Holding Open Try Outs

Before Boston decides to change direction and target some veteran help in free agency, Brad Stevens is probably going to give his group of young veterans every opportunity to impress in training camp. After all, having someone like Justin Jackson earn a roster spot provides more long-term upside than acquiring Carmelo Anthony in free agency.

According to The Athletic’s Jay King, the approach of providing a chance to multiple young veterans who have found themselves out of the league in recent years is something the team has planned on doing over the last few weeks.

The Celtics are preparing to hold a training camp competition for their final roster spots, I was told. More details here: https://t.co/MwT9TJGrO0 — Jay King (@ByJayKing) August 3, 2022

“The Celtics brought a number of players with NBA experience to training camp last year during Stevens’ first season as president of basketball operations. This time, they have more flexibility at the back end of the roster, which should provide a golden opportunity for non-guaranteed or lightly guaranteed players they do bring into camp,” King wrote on August 3.

As such, we shouldn’t expect to see Boston making any additions to their roster until training camp reaches it’s conclusion – only then will we become aware of the direction the franchise wants to take with the final few spots on their roster.