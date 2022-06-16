Celtics Big Man Delivers Worrisome Injury Update Ahead of Game 6

Robert Williams has been the Boston Celtics‘ X-Factor throughout their entire post-season run.

After suffering a meniscus tear towards the end of the regular season, the athletic rim-runner has been a game-time decision since returning to the rotation mid-way through the first round.

At times, it’s seemed like Williams’ injury has been limiting his ability to make a genuine impact on the defensive side of the floor, but throughout Boston’s NBA Finals series against the Golden State Warriors, he’s been one of the most important members of Boston’s rotation.

However, it would seem that behind the scenes, Williams has been dealing with copious amounts of pain management and that his desire to participate in the Celtics championship run has led to some significant measures being taken to keep his knee pain from becoming unbearable.

In a recent interview with Yahoo Sport’s Chris Haynes, Williams detailed the different treatments he’s been undertaking since recovering from his knee surgery at the start of the playoffs.

“Icing, deep tissue massages, treatment, wait three or four hours and then start the process all over again until it’s time to sleep… Maybe a little BFR [blood flow restriction training] here and there, but usually that same ritual…I was really having my knee drained a lot last series. I stopped draining it because there was no point, in my opinion. My knee kept filling back up with fluid. So, I’ve kind of learned how to manage it to be able to play,” Williams told Yahoo Sports.

Williams Taking Things a Day at a Time

Boston might be one loss away from elimination, but for Williams, everything needs to be taken step by step. In essence, he’s right. The Celtics can’t look past the June 16 game against the Warriors, because there’s no guarantee of victory in game six.

Instead, Boston needs to focus on taking care of the ball, executing their offense at a higher level, and winning a do-or-die game in front of their home crowd – only then can they begin to dream of winning their third game seven of this post-season run.

Robert Williams: "I'm Just Trying to Win This Next Game." | Celtics Practice BOSTON, MA — Robert Williams III was interviewed after Celtics practice on Wednesday. The Boston Celtics suffered a 104-94 loss to the Golden State Warriors in Game 5 of the 2022 NBA Finals on Monday night. Golden State now has a 3-2 series lead over Boston with a chance to close out the Celtics in… 2022-06-15T18:20:56Z

“For sure I think about winning a championship, but as far as a legacy goes, I’m just trying to win the next game. Possession by possession, that’s the biggest thing for us right now,” Williams told reporters following Boston’s June 15 practice session.

Williams Listed as Questionable Heading into Game Six

As is par for the course these days, Williams is listed as questionable ahead of game six on June 16 – although the likelihood is that he will play. Since returning from his knee surgery, Williams has found his name on the injury report before every game, so there shouldn’t be anything to be concerned about heading into Thursday’s contest.

#NEBHInjuryReport for Game 6 vs Golden State: Robert Williams (left knee soreness) – QUESTIONABLE — Boston Celtics (@celtics) June 15, 2022

Throughout his five NBA Finals appearances thus far, the fourth-year big man is averaging seven points, 2.4 blocks, 7.4 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game. However, Williams presence on the court goes far beyond the box score, as his leaping ability causes players to abort their drives or adjust their shooting motion, both of which act as a wildly successful brand of rim protection.

Williams and the Celtics will be looking to tie the series back up at 3-3 when they face the Warriors on June 16.