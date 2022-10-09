Celtics Star Takes Swipe at Eastern Conference Contenders

Since the Boston Celtics returned for training camp, there has been a lot of discussion surrounding the professionalism in the locker room.

When speaking with the media on October 6, following the Celtics 112-103 victory over the Charlotte Hornets, Blake Griffin was quick to praise his teammate’s professional approach – both in terms of training and their general preparations for the new season.

"The intensity & maturity level of this group is off the charts"@tvabby caught up with Blake Griffin after the Celtics' win over the Hornets pic.twitter.com/0VPP2Ko399 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) October 8, 2022

“I think the intensity and maturity level of this group is off the charts. Every day when we get to work, it’s intense, it’s not that we’re going forever, but these guys are locked in and nobody has to tell us to be locked in – it’s refreshing,” Griffin said.

Griffin might not have named the Brooklyn Nets directly, but considering he spent last season with them, and has since discussed how ‘business like’ the Celtics locker room is, one can only surmise that he’s taking thinly veiled jabs at his former teammates and employers.

After all, it was the Celtics who swept Brooklyn in the first round of the playoffs last season, following a year of drama both on and off the court. Now, however, Griffin will be hoping that his addition to Boston’s rotation will help the team return to the NBA finals at the first time of asking, and hopefully go one step further in their journey to become champions next season.

Noah Vonleh Expected to Earn Contract

Griffin might not be the only front-court addition the Celtics make before the start of the season, as currently Noah Vonleh is expected to win Boston’s training camp battle and earn himself a contract with the team for the coming season.

According to Jared Weiss of The Athletic, Vonleh’s performance in Boston’s October 7 victory against Charlotte is likely to have been what secures his return to the NBA.

5 takeaways on Blake Griffin’s Celtics preseason debut over at @TheAthleticNBA ☘️ Griffin’s pick and roll game

🔐Did Noah Vonleh lock down a roster spot?

☑️White checking off the shooting boxes

🙌 Grant’s handles

📉Can anyone earn that 15th roster spot?https://t.co/lJMjA6ygTG — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) October 8, 2022

“(Vonleh) finally showed how his face-up game can be used in an offense that isn’t going to give him clear-outs in the high post. Vonleh had a few athletic finishes off the bounce and showed he can be aggressive to get to spots where he has leverage without turning the ball over.

That gives him a distinct advantage over Mfiondu Kabengele in earning minutes at the five, especially given how Vonleh’s defensive intensity and positioning looked much better Friday. With Kabengele already on a two-way deal, Vonleh appears to have the inside track on the 14th roster spot,” Weiss wrote.

Vonleh ended the October 7 contest with 14 points, 13 rebounds, and two assists on 75% shooting from the field – proving that he’s still capable of making an impact at the NBA level.

Celtics Could Trade Danilo Gallinari

Assuming Boston does sign Vonleh to a deal, and Griffin earns a consistent bench role within the rotation, the Celtics’ need for Danilo Gallinari instantly becomes minimal. Sure, Gallinari is unlikely to return this season, as he recovers from an ACL injury – but there’s every reason to believe Boston could look to trade him away in return for some future assets or an impactful wing or forward.

MassLive’s Brian Robb believes that in order to get any real value in return for Gallinari, the Celtics might need to add a second player to the trade package, and that would most likely be Payton Pritchard.

It's time for another #Celtics mailbag. Send me all your player, roster, trade, preseason, and any other questions here or to brobb@masslive.com — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) October 6, 2022

“If the Celtics want a real upgrade on the wing, they will need to use Danilo Gallinari’s contract ($6.5 million) as filler and then use Pritchard or draft pick compensation as sweetener in a deal. I’d expect them to go after a big over a wing on that front though, barring injury,” Robb wrote.

Given Boston’s recent additions, and how much depth the team now has at both the center and power forward positions, trading Gallinari might be the best way Brad Stevens can round out his roster by acquiring a veteran small forward to give his team the depth a championship push requires.