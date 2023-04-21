Celtics’ Brad Stevens ‘Regretted’ Losing Tough Wing to Tax Concerns: NBA Exec

At the February trade deadline in 2022, Boston Celtics President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens made a move to acquire Mo Wagner and Luke Kornet via trade.

However, in order to make that deal work, the Celtics sent out Javonte Green and fan-favorite big man Daniel Theis to the Chicago Bulls. At the time, the trade was considered smart business for Boston, as they ensured the team moved underneath the tax line.

Yet, according to an Eastern Conference Executive who spoke with Heavy on Sports Sean Deveney, under the condition of anonymity, Stevens has since regretted moving on from Green.

“Brad (Stevens) always liked the guys like Semi Ojeleye and Javonte Green; he always regretted that they let Javonte go to get under the tax in that Daniel Theis deal (in 2021,)” The executive said.

Green went on to carve out a role for himself with the Chicago Bulls and has now participated in 113 regular-season games for them, averaging 5.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 0.7 assists per contest while shooting 54.2% from the field and 35.5% from deep.

Jayson Tatum is Close With Javonte Green

During a March 27, 2021, press conference, All-Star wing Jayson Tatum was asked about his close friend being traded.

“Didn’t see that coming. Someone I’m super, super close with,” Tatum said. “Love having him around. So, that was tough for all of us, especially myself. Just someone I’ve gotten real close with as a friend. And, obviously, he helped us in the locker room and the times that he did get an opportunity. But, you know, I guess it’s just part of it.”

At six-foot-four, Green’s athleticism and verticality make him an incredibly unique player who can provide vertical spacing on pick-and-roll possessions despite being a small screener.

Furthermore, Green’s ability to cover ground while in the air made him a reliable defender when chasing players over screens. Nevertheless, Green did find consistent minutes hard to come by and will likely be thankful for his trade to Chicago.

Quin Snyder Praises Jayson Tatum

While Green will not be participating in this year’s playoffs after the Bulls failed to navigate the play-in tournament, Tatum is bidding to help the Celtics lift their first championship since 2008.

Following Boston’s April 18 victory over the Atlanta Hawks, Quin Snyder credited Boston’s strength in depth, noting how their roster is full of talented weapons that make them difficult to guard.

“We gotta be better at the point of attack,” Snyder said. “I think we can do that. Some of that’s, again, you’re not going to do it all the time. You know, Jayson Tatum is a pretty good player. There are a few others that are pretty good, too. But those are a couple of things. You know, obviously, you see the film, and you got a couple of days, and you really dig in.”

Tatum and the Celtics will now have the opportunity to secure the third win of their first-round series against the Hawks when the two teams face off on Friday, April 21. And, while Green is no longer with the team, it’s fair to assume he will be cheering on his friend and former teammates from home.