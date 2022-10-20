Celtics Brad Stevens Claps Back at Robert Williams Rumors

Boston Celtics President of Basketball Operations, Brad Stevens, has pushed back on an October 18 Shams Charania report which noted that big man, Robert Williams, had received a Platelet Rich Plasma injection into his problematic knee, in order to help speed up his recovery.

Speaking to Toucher & Rich on October 20, Stevens stated that he is unaware of anything which could potentially cause Williams to miss any additional time due to his current recovery.

Brad Stevens on @Toucherandrich on Robert Williams timeline: “No one’s told me it’s been moved back.” Reiterates it’s 8-12 weeks from Sept 22 surgery. — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) October 20, 2022

“No one has told me that it (Williams return) has been moved back, so no…The same eight to twelve-week timeline that we put out after he had the surgery, that was September 22, so eight to twelve weeks from there is the timeline,” Stevens said.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania was appearing on an episode of Run It Back for Fan Duel TV when he provided the original update, noting that Williams could potentially be out of action until early 2023.

“I’m told that Robert Williams underwent a PRP injection on Monday, to continue to promote healing in that injured knee. He’s going to return at some point in the second half of the season. I’m told his hope is sometime in December or January, but it could be later than that,” Charania reported.

If Stevens is stating that he’s unaware that Williams’ return from injury has been pushed back, then there’s most likely no reason to expect any delays in his recovery. However, it is worth noting that the timeline in question is simply for a return to basketball activities, and not a return to the team’s rotation.

Celtics ‘Not Rushing’ Robert Williams

During the same interview, Stevens noted how Williams’ rehab is going well, but the Celtics have no plans to rush him back into the team, as they look to take things slow with their star center.

“His Rehab has gone well, and he seems to be doing well. But, we’re not gonna rush him. And in the meantime, we’re going to have to fill those minutes, but nobody can fill them like him. He’s just a game changer,” Stevens said.

I wouldn't take this to mean it will be exactly 8 week or 12 weeks. I think Boston will be very careful with Rob this time around. I'm guessing he comes back sometime around the first of the year and then no B2B for a while, if at all this season. Probably limited minutes too. https://t.co/Licodwtucg — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) October 20, 2022

Williams was a stellar force for Boston last year, averaging ten points, 9.6 rebounds, and two assists per game while shooting 73.6% from the field – so, once Williams returns to the rotation again this season, it’s only fair to expect Boston’s offense and defense to take a significant leap in production.

Noah Vonleh is Filling a Role

In Williams’ absence, Noah Vonleh projects to be the player tasked with filling his shoes, after the former top-10 draft pick earned a roster spot following an impressive training camp and pre-season with the team.

Speaking to the media following his regular-season debut on October 18, Vonleh was quick to remind people that he’s earned this opportunity, having left the NBA last season to work on his game in China.

“I haven’t been in the league for a year, played in China last year, first game back, so I was definitely very excited. I don’t think there was any anxiety or anything. I was pretty prepared. I put in the work and prepared myself for that moment, so just got to keep going,” Vonleh said.

In his first competitive game for Boston, which was against the Philadelphia 76ers on October 18, he provided the team with two points, two rebounds, a steal, and a block in 20 minutes of gameplay. Not quite the impact that Robert Williams would make, but in fairness, Vonleh was being guarded by Joel Embiid.

Boston’s next game will take place on October 21, when they face off against the Miami Heat in a repeat of the Eastern Conference Finals.