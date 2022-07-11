Malcolm Brogdon Drops Truth Bomb on Potential New Celtics Role

When the Boston Celtics traded for Malcolm Brogdon, one of the first questions to arise was: ‘Will he be a starter?’

Since then, we’ve heard multiple discussions surrounding Brogdon’s potential role on the Celtics, with the majority of reporting indicating that the veteran combo guard will likely slot in as the Celtics’ sixth man.

During an interview with ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on a July 11 episode of The Woj Pod, Brogdon discussed his willingness to accept a bench role in Boston, as he looks to get back to competing for a championship.

“Brad did have a conversation with my agent and talked about me coming to Boston and embracing a sixth man role. And for me, I’ve made a lot of money, I’ve won a lot in Milwaukee, I’ve won some in Indiana. But I really want to get back to winning at a high level, I wanna win a championship. So whatever I can sacrifice, to get back to that championship level, I’m willing to do it and compete,” Brogdon said when discussing the conversations he’s had with Celtics President of Basketball Operations, Brad Stevens.

Brogdon will join Derrick White in the Celtics backcourt off the bench, as the pair look to form a formidable duo that can help keep the offense ticking over while Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are off the floor – something which limited the Celtics last season.

Jayson Tatum ‘Happy’ With New Additions

Brogdon isn’t the only new face in Boston this summer, as the team has also acquired Danilo Gallinari on a two-year deal with the taxpayer mid-level exception. Both of the Celtics’ newest players bring veteran leadership to the table along with filling a clear area of need on the roster.

When speaking to the media during the half-time break of the Celtics opening Summer League game against the Miami Heat on July 9, Tatum discussed how the two new additions have improved Boston’s roster.

Play

Jayson Tatum: “I’m Invested in being w/ the Celtics.”; Malcom Brogdon Trade Reaction LAS VEGAS, NV — Celtics Forward Jayson Tatum spoke to the media for the first time since Boston's loss in the NBA Finals. Tatum reacted to the additions of Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari, spoke on Celtics free agency and Summer League. —————————————- – #celtics #NBA #CelticsCLNS The CLNS Media Network is the leading provider… 2022-07-09T22:58:41Z

“It’s great, great for our team. Obviously said to see your brothers leave, Theis and Aaron, but we got better. Two veteran guys that are proven and ready to help us get to the next level. So I’m excited to have those guys,” Tatum said.

Boston is likely to turn their attention to solidifying their center rotation after allowing Daniel Theis to leave as part of the Brogdon trade, leaving the Celtics one player short at the center position.

Brogdon’s Injury History is a Concern

There’s no doubt that Brogdon is a talented guard, capable of leading an offense and holding his own on the defensive side of the floor. However, his injury history is a concern and is part of why the Celtics were able to acquire the talented guard so cheaply.

Recently, a rival general manager spoke to Heavy.com’s Steve Bulpett, under the condition of anonymity, and discussed Brogdon’s injuries, and what Boston will need to do to limit the chances of him getting hurt moving forwards.

well Celtics just got a lot better. if Brogdon can stay healthy i guess. idk how bad his injury issues are. Brogdon Smart Tatum Brown Horford/Rob W elite defensive lineup for sure. better offense too with Brogdon. big move for them. https://t.co/vurvOqDDCN — Yuri Gagarin (@YuriGag62230377) July 1, 2022

“The knock against him coming out of college is that he had terrible knees. I mean, some of the examinations were really suspect in terms of how long his lower body would be able to take NBA pounding. So that’s why he ended up going in the second round because he was damn near red-flagged. So the fact of the matter is he’s probably better off coming off the bench with limited minutes, trying to be impactful in 18 rather than trying to play 30 and always being injured,” The GM told Bulpett.

Still, when healthy, Brogdon is an incredibly impactful player and has averaged 15.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 4.8 assists throughout his career while shooting 46.4% from the field and 37.6% from three. So, if the veteran guard can remain healthy, the Celtics will have one of the best sixth men in the NBA, and that is certainly an improvement.