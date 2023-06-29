Cedric Maxwell Pinpoints Former 6MOY as Ideal Celtics’ Free Agency Target

As the Boston Celtics approach the free agency period, they will likely be looking to fill out their roster with veteran minimum deals.

The Celtics do have a Non-Taxpayer Mid-Level Exception worth $5 million available, but using that would hard-cap the team for the upcoming season, and Brad Stevens may not want to restrict himself in that manner.

However, according to former Celtics star Cedric Maxwell, the Celtics should try and make a play for free agent big man Montrezl Harrell, who was with the Philadelphia 76ers last season.

Which players should the Celtics target in free agency?@cedricmaxwell81 weighs in on Arbella Early Edition pic.twitter.com/5lYmaQl6Kk — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) June 28, 2023

“The person that I think about is Montrezl Harrell,” Maxwell said. “You’ve got the nicest bench in the world. What you have is Mr. Clean over there with the Celtics’ bench. I want somebody over there who is a little nasty, a little dirty, a little gritty. He’s one of those few guys I’ve seen that can come in, won’t need the minutes, but really I think will be a high value for this team.”

Harrell recently declined the player option in his contract, becoming an unrestricted free agent as a result. During his time with the Sixers, Harrell averaged 5.6 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 0.6 assists while shooting 59.8% from the field in 57 regular-season games.

Derrick White Praises Marcus Smart

The Celtics recently traded Marcus Smart as part of the three-team deal to acquire Kristaps Porzingis. Smart, a Celtics fan favorite, had been with the team for nine seasons and was their longest-tenured player.

On June 28, Derrick White discussed what Smart meant to his teammates during an exclusive interview with NBC Sports Boston’s Chris Forsberg.

"There's only one Marcus Smart & he's special" Derrick White joins @chrisforsberg_ on the Celtics Talk Podcast to discuss Marcus Smart, Kristaps Porzingis & his role heading into next season 🎧 https://t.co/cL9pCxadaR

📺 https://t.co/24QrbRPF98 pic.twitter.com/IJpsNvvXHy — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) June 28, 2023

“The trade has been crazy,” White told Forsberg. “I’ve got a lot of love and respect, and it’s been a privilege to play with Smart. I wish him the best of luck in Memphis. But I’m excited to play with KP, too, so I’m looking forward to that…You can’t replace what Marcus Smart does on both sides of the ball. There’s only one Marcus Smart, and he’s special. He was always pushing me and driving me to be better. And he made up for a lot of mistakes that we made last year. It’s going to be a big hole to fill. Everybody’s going to have to step up and try to fill those shoes.”

White will likely slide into Boston’s starting point guard role following their decision to move on from Smart. Last season, White emerged as one of the Celtics’ best players, playing in all 82 regular-season games and averaging 12.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 3.9 assists on 46.2% shooting from the field and 38.1% shooting from deep.

Danilo Gallinari Could Join The Miami Heat

Another member of Boston’s three-team deal was Danilo Gallinari. The veteran big man was sent to the Washington Wizards, who are now reported to be exploring a potential contract buyout.

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, Gallinari could emerge as a free-agent target for the Miami Heat.

The Miami Heat are a potential destination for Danilo Gallinari, per @flasportsbuzz pic.twitter.com/DBlQtelDaU — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) June 28, 2023

“One league source mentioned veteran forward Danilo Gallinari as a Heat possibility if he receives an expected buyout from Washington,” Jackson wrote.

Gallinari missed all of last season due to an ACL injury and will now be looking to get his career back on track. Perhaps Harrell could be a good addition to help fill Gallinari’s role for Boston, but for now, all we can do is wait and see.