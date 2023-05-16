Championship Head Coach Drawing Celtics’ Interest for Open Assistant Role

The Boston Celtics have been short-staffed in the coaching department all season following the departure of Ime Udoka, Will Hardy, and Damon Stoudamire, while Joe Mazzulla‘s promotion removed another assistant from the bench.

However, it would appear as though the Celtics are looking to retool their coaching staff during the offseason, with reports linking them to two former NBA head coaches. According to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, the Celtics are monitoring the situation regarding former championship-winning head coach Frank Vogel.

Story: NBA executives and scouts discussed the futures of James Harden and Doc Rivers and who can be Sixers coaching candidates if Rivers is fired. Plus, coaching intel on the Rockets, Nets, Mavericks, Celtics, and more on Frank Vogel and Stephen Silas. https://t.co/HXW5paP05v — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) May 16, 2023

Furthermore, Boston is also monitoring the situation with Stephen Silas, who was fired by the Houston Rockets after they failed to make the playoffs.

“Former Lakers coach Frank Vogel — who interviewed for Houston’s head coaching job — has drawn interest from several NBA teams this offseason,” Scotto wrote. “The Celtics are also a team to monitor for Vogel, along with former Rockets coach Stephen Silas, who’s also drawn interest from several NBA teams.”

Vogel hasn’t been on a coaching staff since leaving the Los Angeles Lakers at the end of the 2021-22 season.

Stephen Silas Has Previously Been Spotted in Boston

According to Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated, Silas has already been seen around a Celtics practice session, sparking rumors that he is preparing to join Boston’s coaching staff during the off-season.

Stephen Silas, in Boston today taking in Celtics practice, would be a no-brainer to join Joe Mazzulla’s staff next season. Seasoned assistant, former head coach, deeply respected league-wide for his basketball mind. And the Silas name, well, familiar in Boston. — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) April 25, 2023

“Stephen Silas, in Boston today taking in Celtics practice, would be a no-brainer to join Joe Mazzulla’s staff next season. Seasoned assistant, former head coach, deeply respected league-wide for his basketball mind. And the Silas name, well, familiar in Boston,” Mannix Tweeted.

Silas’ time with Houston didn’t go as he would have planned, as the rebuilding team struggled to gel and find their footing, leaving Silas with a 59-177 coaching record during his time with the Western Conference Team.

Doc Rivers Discusses Joe Mazzulla’s Impact

Despite the limited help on Boston’s coaching staff, head coach Mazzulla has steered his team into the Eastern Conference Finals, courtesy of a game seven victory over the Philadelphia 76ers.

When speaking to Heavy on Sports Steve Bulpett following the game, Doc Rivers spoke glowingly about Mazzulla’s work this season and dismissed the criticism that has come his way during a bumpy playoff run this far.

If Doc Rivers is talking, he usually does so to @SteveBHoop. Even after the Game 7 loss, Doc offered his thoughts on the @celtics' Joe Mazzulla: "Joe was dumb two weeks ago." More at @HeavyOnSports:https://t.co/EeEz9izVC1 — Sean Deveney (@SeanDeveney) May 15, 2023

“Joe was dumb two weeks ago,” Rivers joked. “I told you that. Now he’s in the conference finals. Look, Joe’s doing a terrific job. When we were making shots and playing well, that wasn’t on Joe. It was never Joe. It’s always that you’ve got to execute, and you’ve got to play well, and it’s a make-miss league. I don’t think there was an issue on either side. One team beat the other team. That’s what happens.”

Now, Mazzulla will have another big test on his hands as he gears up to face the Miami Heat and Erik Spoelstra, who is considered by many to be the best head coach in the NBA at present.

The first contest between Boston and Miami is scheduled for Wednesday, May 17, at the TD Garden, where both sides will be looking to get a jump on their chances of progressing to the NBA finals by registering a statement win.