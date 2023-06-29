Celtics Could Continue to Make Roster Moves: Analyst

The NBA offseason is still young, yet the Boston Celtics have already swung a major deal to acquire Kristaps Porzingis in a three-team trade.

Yet, according to The Athletic’s Jared Weiss, Celtics President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens may not be done making moves as Boston continues to explore potential trade avenues on the eve of free agency.

“As Kristaps Porziņģis is introduced Thursday and free agency opens 24 hours later, Brad Stevens and the front office continue actively exploring trade opportunities, according to league sources,” Weiss wrote. “After trading Marcus Smart, Boston still has a potential need for playmaking, depending on how the Malcolm Brogdon situation shakes out after a deal to trade him to the Clippers fell apart last week.”

If the Celtics consider making another trade, it would probably be focused on minor adjustments. As another major deal would likely come at the cost of Jaylen Brown, who Boston is expected to extend a supermax contract offer to during the summer.

Jaylen Brown’s Supermax Could Have Get-Out Clause

According to an Eastern Conference Executive who spoke with Heavy on Sports Sean Deveney under the condition of anonymity, Jaylen Brown could ‘get creative’ with his upcoming supermax contract.

“What if,” The Executive said. “Boston offered him an opt-out after three years (of the extension) and a team option after four years? That allows him to look at where the market is then after the new media deals are done and streaming comes in with Amazon and Apple and all those folks bidding to get in…If Jaylen and Jayson do deliver, Jaylen could opt out after three (again, actually four when you factor in the year still left on his current deal), come back and hold them up for more. He gets to bet on himself, and the team is able to get out a little earlier for less. Jaylen would still make out in the second case because he’d be free to sign elsewhere.”

Brown has found his name floated in trade rumors over the past few seasons, so having the ability to opt out of his contract and re-negotiate new terms in the near future could be the incentive he needs to commit to the Celtics.

Conference Rival Emerges as Grant Williams Suitor

As Grant Williams prepares for his first foray into restricted free agency, the Celtics will be keeping a close eye on any teams that show a legitimate interest in him. According to Brian Robb of Masslive.com, the Indiana Pacers should be viewed as potential candidates to prise Williams away this summer.

“This is a team to watch on the Williams front league sources tell MassLive,” Robb wrote. “There are ingredients for a sign-and-trade that work under the BYC restrictions with a couple of smaller salaries in Smith or Jackson the C’s could be interested in. Boston could just try to get a second round pick and a TPE to use later this season from the Pacers for not matching an offer.”

Williams, 24, could potentially return to the Celtics on a new deal, depending on what his current market value is around the NBA.