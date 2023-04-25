Former Rockets Head Coach Floated as Potential Celtics’ Assistant

The 2022-23 NBA season has seen the Boston Celtics coaching staff become depleted.

Joe Mazzulla was elevated to the head coaching role, Damon Stoudamire took the head coaching gig at Georgia Tech, and Will Hardy left to become the head coach of the Utah Jazz. None of those coaching vacancies were replaced during the season.

However, the upcoming off-season will likely be a time for Brad Stevens and Mazzulla to retool Boston’s coaching staff. According to Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated, former Houston Rockets head coach Stephen Silas has been spotted at the Celtic’s April 25 practice – sparking rumors that he could join the staff as an assistant head coach.

Stephen Silas, in Boston today taking in Celtics practice, would be a no-brainer to join Joe Mazzulla’s staff next season. Seasoned assistant, former head coach, deeply respected league-wide for his basketball mind. And the Silas name, well, familiar in Boston. — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) April 25, 2023

Silas spent three years with the Rockets before leaving his post after they failed to make the playoffs this year, amassing a 59-177 record while developing a plethora of talent on the rebuilding Western Conference team.

Ime Udoka Takes Over From Stephen Silas

On April 24, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Ime Udoka had been hired as the new head coach for the Houston Rockets, just a few months after officially departing the Celtics.

ESPN Sources: Ime Udoka has agreed to a deal to become the next Houston Rockets coach. pic.twitter.com/xhcDRDfnNJ — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 24, 2023

Udoka was suspended by the Celtics before the current season began due to a breach of organizational policy before terminating his contract during the All-Star break, where they also made Mazzulla’s role as head coach permanent.

In his maiden season with the Celtics, Udoka presided over a 51-31 regular-season record and a 14-10 playoff run while also galvanizing Boston’s defense and leading them to their first conference finals of the Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown era, which they ultimately lost to the Golden State Warriors.

Derrick White Discusses Ime Udoka’s New Job

During an April 25 press conference, Celtics guard Derrick White was asked about his former head coach’s new job, noting that he’s happy for him.

“I’m happy for him. I definitely wish him the best,” Derrick White said. “I mean, obviously I was with him in San Antonio [where] I started my career so I saw him there but then [I got to see] a different light of him as a head coach. He’s definitely a good basketball mind and he’s going to do a good job.”

White has played under Udoka as both a head coach and an assistant coach during their time together with the San Antonio Spurs, and according to an Eastern Conference Executive, who spoke with Heavy on Sports’ Sean Deveney Udoka was instrumental in bringing the guard to Boston.

“It was Ime (Udoka) who really wanted them to get White,” The executive said.

White has been an ever-present for the Celtics, ending the regular season with a statline of 12.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game while shooting 46.2% from the field and 38.1% from deep.

Furthermore, White has been among Boston’s best players to begin the postseason, and now Celtics fans will be hoping he can help his team wrap-up their first-round series against the Atlanta Hawks when the two teams face off on April 25.