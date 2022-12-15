Raptors Making Push to Acquire Emerging 7-Footer Linked to Celtics

If the Boston Celtics were ever going to strike a deal to acquire Jakob Poeltl, then now would be the time to do it.

According to Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer, the Toronto Raptors are emerging as potential suitors for their former big man, either during the season or when he becomes a free agent next summer, thus limiting Boston’s ability to acquire the big man.

“The Raptors, sources told Yahoo Sports, have circled Poeltl seemingly ever since sending him South and continue to be mentioned by league personnel as a potential suitor on this burgeoning trade market. Boston has been linked to Poeltl in the past. However, the league-best Celtics don’t appear very active in the early trade chatter around the league,” Fischer wrote.

Poeltl would be an ideal backup center behind Robert Williams and would give the Celtics a solid presence on the glass, along with a low-post threat who has proven capable of scoring against both starting units and bench rotations. And, given Williams’ injury history, finding a high-level backup who can fit the Celtics’ defensive system could be an enticing addition for Brad Stevens and the Celtics’ front office.

Celtics Urged to Improve Back-Up Centers

For the majority of the Celtics’ West Coast road trip, they were without Al Horford, who was away from the team for personal reasons. As such, we saw Boston lean on Blake Griffin and Luke Kornet for extended minutes in the rotation, with mixed results.

According to Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley, the Celtics should continue searching for an improvement off their bench, claiming that it is Boston’s biggest area of weakness heading into the end of 2022.

Crazy hustle play from Blake Griffin pic.twitter.com/V9iQB5rEj6 — Cameron Tabatabaie (@CTabatabaie) December 11, 2022

“Blake Griffin and Luke Kornet have done what they can to hold things together, while Grant Williams has authored his strongest season yet. It’s not enough, though. The Celtics should be on the search for backup bigs between now and the trade deadline. It just might take care of this club’s lone shortcoming,” Buckley said.

Both Griffin and Kornet have been reliable members of Boston’s bench rotation, with both of them having some memorable moments when given the opportunity to operate in an increased role. And, given their minimal contracts, it’s unlikely the Celtics will be able to find an improvement for their position without having to take on a larger contract as a result.

Boston Implored to Make Final Decision on Payton Pritchard

Besides their center depth, the Celtics will also need to make a decision of whether they’re going to retain Payton Pritchard for the remainder of the season, with the sharpshooting guard struggling for consistent minutes this season.

According to Buckley, Boston either needs to trade Pritchard or find a role for him to continue his development with the team, as he’s proven capable of providing Boston with an impactful presence off their bench.

Payton Pritchard – Certified Giannis Stopper pic.twitter.com/2Rib2iHVnT — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) May 4, 2022

“The 24-year-old needs a real shot to show what he can do…He has serious spark-plug potential if he could just find regular minutes. Those are hard to come by in a crowded Boston backcourt, but the Celtics should either entrust him with a more prominent role or send him to another team that will,” Buckley wrote.

Pritchard has participated in 17 games for the Celtics this season, averaging five points, 1.5 rebounds, and 1.2 assists while shooting 35.6% from deep and 46.9% from two-point range in 11.5 minutes of average playing time per contest. Unfortunately for Pritchard, if the Celtics decide to enter the trade market, he’s their most logical trade chip, but in truth, that could be the best move for his career, as currently, he’s stagnating at the back of a deep Celtics guard rotation.