Celtics Could Re-Unite With Explosive Wing Via Trade

The Boston Celtics got back in the win column on December 23, courtesy of their 121-109 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

However, throughout the opening months of the new season, it’s been clear that the Celtics are in need of some quality depth at the wing position. According to MassLive’s Brian Robb, one player who Boston could look to target closer to the trade deadline is Javonte Green, who is currently with the Chicago Bulls.

New #Celtics mailbag features a closer look at Boston's draft stash and how it could impact potential deals, Jayson Tatum's minutes, Danilo Gallinari's future and much more https://t.co/6aqbh7MpNJ — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) December 23, 2022

“Green is on a very cheap deal ($1.8 million) that expires after this season and would be an upgrade over the likes of Justin Jackson and a potential defensive-minded alternative to Sam Hauser on the wing on certain nights. Boston wouldn’t probably give up much for him (a late second-round pick perhaps?) but that’s a call worth making if he is on the market,” Robb wrote on December 23.

Green, 29, spent one and a half seasons with the Celtics, participating in 73 regular season games, averaging 3.5 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 0.5 assists per game. However, since joining the Bulls, Green has carved out a genuine role within their rotation, starting 46 of the 90 games he’s played and averaging 6.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 0.9 assists per game while shooting 63.7% from two-point range and 36.4% from deep.

Grant Williams Is Attracting Trade Interest

According to an Eastern Conference Executive, who spoke with Heavy On Sports’ Sean Deveney under the condition of anonymity, it would appear that Grant Williams is currently attracting interest from around the league – both via trade and in the upcoming off-season where he will be a restricted free agent.

GRANT WILLIAMS FROM HIS CORNER OFFICE AND SAM HAUSER WITH A DIRECT HIT 🎯 pic.twitter.com/mVDRjUGHTx — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 22, 2022

“The Heat would love to get a hold of Grant Williams. But you know what? We all would. He is absolutely their kind of player, a tough and annoying and relentless defender who can also shoot. So, mutual interest, sure. Who would not want to go play for Erik Spoelstra on South Beach? But the Celtics are not trading him, and when the summer comes, the Heat won’t have the money to sign him. They can have all the interest they want. It is almost impossible for them to bring Williams in,” The executive said.

Over the past two seasons, Williams has shown significant improvements in both his offensive and defensive game and is currently averaging 9.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.6 assists on 65.4% shooting from two-point range and 43% from beyond the perimeter.

Cap Space Teams Have High Interest In Grant Williams

The Athletic’s Shams Charania has also confirmed that there is significant interest in Williams, with multiple cap space teams monitoring his situation with the Celtics closely.

“You can plug Grant Williams on a team that’s not competitive right now, because he can probably help you with that…” 💪@ShamsCharania on what the market looks like for #Celtics @Grant2Will#RunItBack with @ChandlerParsons @bansky @MichelleDBeadle pic.twitter.com/l4TH0A4PJc — FanDuel TV (@FanDuelTV) December 20, 2022

“There’s strong interest, so I think there’s gonna be a market. When I talk to teams around the league, I think people are looking at him as something in that 15 to 17 million dollar range in an extension. He’s thriving right now in this hybrid role. He’ll start sometimes, and he’ll come off the bench most of the time. He’s able to thrive as a spot-up shooter. So, it’s gonna be curious to see if he does end up leaving or if he gets a bigger deal somewhere else…And I think, when you look at the cap space teams in the summer, the Orlando’s, the OKC’s, the Indiana’s — those are all teams that you can plug a Grant Williams in,” Charania said on December 20 during an episode of Run It Back for FanDuel TV.

Unlike Green, Williams has become a legitimate member of Boston’s rotation, so it’s hard to envision Brad Stevens willingly letting the forward go, especially if the Celtics are capable of matching any offer sheet Williams signs. However, there is a lot of basketball to be played before the end of the season, so Williams’ future will remain a talking point, similar to that of Green with Chicago.