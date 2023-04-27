Celtics Could Swap Jaylen Brown For All-Star Al Horford Replacement: NBA Exec

One thing that has become clear this season is that Al Horford isn’t getting any younger, as evidenced by his need to sit out the second night of back-to-backs for the Boston Celtics.

According to an Eastern Conference Executive, who spoke with Heavy on Sports’ Sean Deveney under the condition of anonymity, the Celtics could look to upgrade their big man rotation this summer, with Karl-Anthony Towns emerging as a potential longshot trade candidate.

However, should Brad Stevens want to land the All-Star big man, he would likely have to part ways with All-Star wing Jaylen Brown – a move that would ensure Boston had the best trade package on offer.

Still not over this block from Jamal Murray on Karl-Anthony Towns from three-point land. pic.twitter.com/wtllOsjdGH — Matt Brooks (@MattBrooksNBA) April 22, 2023

“Should Boston consider dealing away All-Star wing Jaylen Brown, which is a longshot, the Celtics could offer the best single player in return for Towns,” The exec said.

Brown will be entering the final year of his current contract at the start of next season and has been coy on whether he is willing to re-sign in Boston – a worrying development considering he will be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

If the Celtics’ front office believes that Brown isn’t likely to remain with the team, moving him for Towns could be a win for the franchise’s future.

Jaylen Brown Has ‘a Desire’ to Lead His Own Team

According to NBA Insider Howard Beck, who was speaking on a recent episode of the Green With Envy podcast, there is a widespread belief that Jaylen Brown would like to lead his own team rather than share the duty with his All-Star teammate Jayson Tatum.

Play

Celtics Hawks Preview W/ Howard Beck Howard Beck joins the Green With Envy Podcast to provide a Celtics vs.Hawks Preview ahead of the Celtics' opening-round match-up against the Hawks. The guys dive into the matchups, whether the Hawks can steal a game or two, and why the Celtics are bonafide contenders for a championship this year. Chapters: 0:00 Intro 7:45 -… 2023-04-14T15:48:06Z

“For players in Jaylen Brown’s position, who were drafted to this team,” Beck said. “You didn’t choose the team. You may like the team. You may like your teammates. You may have great regard for the organization. It’s still not the team you chose or the city you chose. And you may have other priorities. But the one thing I’ve heard about Jaylen Brown…What I’d heard from people around the league over the last couple of years was this constant theme of not the whole Jaylen versus Jayson thing. It’s not about whether or not they get along. Or about whether they like each other like playing together or everything else.”

Brown has been exceptional for the Celtics this season, raising his offensive game to amass a statline of 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 3.5 assists on shooting splits of 49.1% from the field and 33.5% from three-point range of 67 regular-season games.

Jaylen Brown Linked With The Houston Rockets

During a March 30 appearance on ESPN 97.5 Houston, Rockets insider John Granato shared a belief that Brown wants out of Boston, noting how the Western Conference-based team holds a serious interest in his talents.

“Yesterday, I got some insight into the rockets organization bringing in veterans,” Granato said. “They’re going to do that. I’m going to tell you this. You’re gonna hear a lot of noise about Jaylen Brown. He wants out of Boston. It’s the same as Harde. Daryl Morey thought Harden had star-level ability, which he did. There are guys in this rotation right now that are going to be bench players. They’re not satisfied. I don’t think Tillman is going to be afraid of Ime Udoka.”

Since Granato’s appearance on the show, the Rockets have officially hired Ime Udoka as their head coach; however, it remains to be seen whether Udoka’s presence could sway Brown’s willingness to join a rebuilding team.

Nevertheless, Brown and the Celtics are currently aiming to win an NBA championship and will be hoping to progress onto the second round with a game-six victory over the Atlanta Hawks on April 27.