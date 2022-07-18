Celtics Could Target $33 Million Center With Trade Exception

The Boston Celtics still have the entirety of their $17.2 million trade exception at their disposal, but it expires at midnight tonight (July 18) at which point, it will be like it never existed.

As such, if Brad Stevens was ever going to make another off-season trade, now would be the time to do so – especially given the Celtics’ need for an additional big man. You see, once this trade exception expires, Boston’s ability to sign an impactful center quickly reduces to veteran minimum deals for free agent centers such as Dwight Howard or DeMarcus Cousins.

With that in mind, Bobby Manning of CelticsBlog and CLNS Media recently tweeted a list of potential trade exception targets, and noted how Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell could be an attainable option, should the Celtics hold interest in a center who played five games for them back in the 2014-15 season.

Quick recap on some names that fit

Malik Beasley (15.5)- intriguing from Utah

Olynyk (12.8)- backup big

Oubre (12.6)- expiring wing

Powell (11.1)- rolling big

Crowder (10.2)- expiring

Jakob Poetl (9.4)- affordable big

Kleber (9.1)- stretch Big

Plumlee (8.5)- expiring big — Bobby Manning (@RealBobManning) July 18, 2022

Powell started 71 games for the Mavericks last season, averaging 8.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game while shooting 67.1% from the field and 35.1% from the perimeter. Furthermore, the veteran big man started all 18 of Dallas’ playoff games, playing an average of 13.8 minutes per contest.

Does Powell Fit Boston’s Style of Play?

Ideally, any new addition at the center position will be a capable rebounder, screener, and low-block finisher. Ime Udoka likes his bigs to operate around the dunker spot and contest the offensive glass for putbacks or rebounds. Of course, when you have Robert Williams in your rotation, there is also a large amount of vertical spacing when rolling to the rim, but it’s unrealistic to expect to match that level of athleticism.

Last season, Powell ranked in the 71st percentile for offensive rebounding, grabbing 10.2% of his team’s missed shots while on the floor, however, his defensive rebounding left a lot to be desired – as it has throughout his career.

How did this Luka pass find Dwight Powell!? Late 2Q on TNT pic.twitter.com/UmDWcUgobU — NBA (@NBA) November 3, 2021

Beyond his ability on the glass, Powell has been one of the better rim finishers in the league for most of his career, consistently ranking in the top 10% of centers for conversion rate. Of course, Powell is also a reliable screener and has solid off-ball movement, although his passing has never developed into a weapon for him.

Overall, as a third-string center off the bench, Powell could be an impactful role player for the Celtics, who would help shore up their rotation while being a viable option for spot starts when the need arises due to Al Horford or Robert Williams missing games due to rest or injury.

Luke Kornet is Currently Boston’s Primary Backup

After appearing in 12 games for the Celtics last season, Luke Kornet has done enough to convince the front office and coaching staff of his ability, thus earning himself a two-year deal to remain in Boston.

“We’re really high on Luke. We’ve been really high on Luke. We thought he had a terrific G-League season, and think that he can step right in and be a passer, a ball-handler, a mover, a screener, and a roller when need be. We’ll probably add one more person that can play in that area, but we’re really believing in Luke as not only depth that can help fill out the roster, but also be ready to help us, and help us win. I think he’s at that stage where he can help us do that,” Brad Stevens said during a July 12 press conference, where he introduced Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari.

Kornet’s deal is worth a total of $4.5 million but is only guaranteed for $100,000, with his entire second year non-guaranteed. So, while the seven-foot-two big man has certainly earned his position within the roster, Boston has ensured they’ve got the flexibility to move on from him should the need arise.

Finally, Kornet is clearly capable of providing an impactful presence off the Celtics bench, asking him to jump into such a significant role after years of being a deep bench guy is going to be a big ask. This is why, the Celtics will probably look to add one more body to their rotation, be it with their trade exception or via free agency.