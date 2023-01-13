Celtics Could Target Career 35% Shooter Via Trade

The Boston Celtics are set to lose Jaylen Brown for at least a week and as such, will get a better idea about their roster’s current depth at the wing position.

According to NBC Sports Boston’s Darren Hartwell, if the Celtics feel like they could use some additional depth, Kenrich Williams of the Oklahoma City Thunder could be the ideal addition to their rotation.

“The 28-year-old Williams probably doesn’t fit into OKC’s rebuild plans, but he’s an excellent shooter who also can play solid defense at 6-foot-6, 210 pounds…It might be worth taking a flyer on Williams, who is low-risk on a $2 million expiring contract,” Hartwell wrote.

Williams is a career 35.8% shooter from deep, but this season is currently converting his perimeter attempts at a 43.7% clip on 2.1 attempts per game. Furthermore, the six-foot-six forward is a reliable rebounder, pulling down an average of 4.5 boards per game, and is capable of playing a limited role off the bench or expanding his duties when called upon.

It’s unclear what the Thunder would be looking for in return for Williams, but given that he fits into multiple of Boston’s trade exceptions, it’s easy to assume draft capital could be the primary currency in any deal.

Jaylen Brown To Miss ‘A Week Or Two’ With Abuctor Strain

According to Joe Mazzulla, who was speaking to ESPN’s Tim Bontemps shortly before the Celtics defeated the Brooklyn Nets on January 12, Jaylen Brown is set to miss ‘a week or two’ due to a right abductor strain.

“I anticipate it being pretty short,” Mazzulla said, “Probably a week or two.”

Brown’s absence will hit the Celtics hard, as his elite level of play has been an integral factor in the team climbing the rankings to boast one the best offensive rating in the NBA, sitting second behind the Denver Nuggets.

Over 40 games so far this season, Brown is averaging 27.2 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game while shooting 49.8% from the field, 32.9% from deep, and 79.5% from the free-throw line – putting him in a position to make his the second All-Star appearance of his career.

Robert Williams Reveals Mazzulla’s Confrontational Side

On January 11, Robert Williams sat down with NBC Sports Boston’s Chris Forsberg for an exclusive interview. During their discussion, Williams was asked about the leadership Mazzulla has been displaying since taking over the Celtics head coaching role on an interim basis, with the Lousiana native revealing that he has a confrontational side that is getting the best out of his team.

“Joe is confrontational, man. He helped us build that urge to be able to listen to one another. He addresses all elephants in the room as soon as he enters the room. We need that. You know what I’m saying? We need a coach that will lead like that. It’s easy to follow someone like that…Joe will snap. He will snap on you for sure,” Williams said.

The Celtics currently boast a 31-12 record, and given Brown’s current injury status, Boston will need Mazzulla to continue motivating his players to keep them focused on approaching things one game at a time.