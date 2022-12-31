Celtics Could Acquire Western Conference Rim-Runner as Rob Williams Insurance

Despite sitting atop the Eastern Conference, the Boston Celtics are still in need of some reinforcements for their second unit.

With Robert Williams back healthy, the Celtics can begin to take stock of the talent they currently have and what areas they could look to strengthen leading up to the February 9 trade deadline.

In a recent episode of CLNS Media’s Vitamin C’s podcast, I explored the option of potentially trading for Naz Reid of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

2022-12-29T15:49:20Z

“18 months ago, you could argue that he was the best backup big man in the NBA. I think this year, his role has been reduced a little bit, and he’s not really giving you the production he usually does because he’s playing behind two legitimate bigs, and it’s just messing things up for him a little bit. He’s not getting the rhythm. That’s Naz Reid from the Timberwolves. He’s in the final year of his deal…He can shoot the three a little bit; not great, but he can. He can rim run. He can block shots. He can rebound, good size. And, most importantly, he fits into a TPE…If you want a big man insurance policy, he’s the type of guy that you should be looking for. Maybe you have to give up a Pritchard, or maybe you have to give up a draft pick, or maybe both,” I said.

Reid, 23, boasts career averages of 9.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1 assist per game while shooting 49.9% from the field and 34.7% from deep.

Celtics Could Keep Robert Williams In a Bench Role

One way the Celtics could avoid the need to acquire an additional big man, is by keeping Robert Williams in a bench role for the duration of the current season. According to interim head coach Joe Mazzulla, that is something the coaching staff is evaluating moving forward.

2022-12-27T23:17:44Z

“Are we gonna do that? I think it depends on what’s best for our team at the time. What’s best for him. You know, we have fluctuated the starting lineup a little bit throughout the year, which I think has given us some flexibility. But we’ve found some consistency in what we have now, and I think it’s just a matter of if it makes sense, we’ll do it, and if it doesn’t, we won’t,” Mazzulla said.

Williams is only six games into his season and is still working toward building his fitness levels up to his usual standards. However, the Louisiana native has still been impressive, providing Boston with 8.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game since his return.

Robert Williams Willing To Accept a Bench Role

According to Williams, who was speaking with the media following his double-double performance against the Houston Rockets on December 27, he’s willing to embrace a bench role if that’s what’s best for the team.

2022-12-28T03:35:05Z

“If we’re winning, we’re winning. Whatever it takes, whatever I gotta do…He (Mazzulla) talked to me about it before I came back, which was expected. Like I said, I’m a team player. We’re rolling with someone feel like we’re supposed to keep rolling with,” Williams said.

With a little over a month remaining until the trade deadline, it will be interesting to see if the Celtics decide to shore-up their big man rotation or whether they’re confident in the players they already have in their rotation.