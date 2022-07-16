Celtics Expected to Shop Young Guard in Trade Discussions

As we approach the new season, it’s clear that the Boston Celtics have one of the deepest guard rotations in the NBA, courtesy of their recent trade to acquire Malcolm Brogdon.

However, while the Celtics have undoubtedly improved over the last few weeks, their depth could become a problem for some of their younger players who are looking to earn a spot in the rotation. Of course, we’re talking about Payton Pritchard, the sharpshooting point guard who will be entering his third year in the league next season.

So here’s where we stand⬇️ PG: Smart | Brogdon | Pritchard

SG: Brown | White | EMPTY

SF: Tatum | Hauser | EMPTY

PF: Horford | Gallinari | Williams

C: Williams | Kornet | EMPTY — The Celtics Fanpage (@TheCelticsFP) July 13, 2022

Recently, an Eastern Conference executive spoke to Heavy.com, under the condition of anonymity, and they shared their thoughts on Pritchard’s immediate future with the Celtics, whilst also revealing the young guard could be available as part of a trade package.

“I think there is some concern about how he fits in. You’ve got three ballhandlers now who are ahead of him in the rotation, all of them are very good defenders and Pritchard just is not. He can get on the floor because of his shooting but he did not seem to have that trust factor with (Ime) Udoka. They were willing to include him in deals this summer, though obviously, it was not their first choice. They will rest Brogdon a lot, they will be careful with him and Pritchard needs to be ready when that happens. But when the season gets rolling, he is probably going to pop up in trade rumors,” The executive told Heavy’s, Sean Deveney.

When given the opportunity, Pritchard has been a reliable guard off the bench, capable of spacing the floor, and running pick-and-roll offense on the perimeter, although his size does mean that he will always be a target for opposing offenses during the post-season.

Pritchard has Been Here Before

Last summer, the Celtics acquired veteran guard, Dennis Schroder, via free agency, and Pritchard found himself falling down the pecking order in Boston’s guard rotation. Sure, the diminutive guard was still afforded minutes, but they were sporadic in nature and failed to give him a platform to build on in terms of finding a rhythm.

During the month of March – following Schroder being traded to the Houston Rockets – Pritchard had not only earned himself a role within the rotation but also in the closing lineup. Following his quick rise into Boston’s core rotation, Pritchard explained how his mindset had allowed him to remain ready throughout a trying start to the season.

Play

Video Video related to celtics expected to shop young guard in trade discussions 2022-07-16T09:35:31-04:00

“People want to look at stats and numbers, but at the beginning of the year, I’m playing sometimes at the very end of games and different minutes. I just come in, be ready, knock down shots, play hard defense, make plays, and be a winning player. For me, once that trade deadline happened, that was my mindset to come in and compete and keep earning more trust from the coaching staff,” Pritchard told the media during a March 19 press conference.

Throughout 71 regular-season games in 2021-22, Pritchard averaged 6.2 points, 1.9 rebounds, and two assists per night while shooting 42.9% from the field and 41.2% from deep – although the three-point shooting did regress to 33.3% during the playoffs.

Celtics Could Still Make a Trade

When you look at Boston’s current roster, and their three open spots, it’s clear they’re not done rebuilding their current rotation. Of course, an additional center is the most pressing requirement, and another wing is certainly second on their priority list.

Still, the Celtics boast multiple trade exceptions, and while their largest one – a $17.2 million exception – is due to expire on July 18, the Celtics will still have options heading into trade discussions.

Between Yam, Begarin & JD I’d think Pritchard is very expendable. — Pat Ram (@Celtics_PRam) July 15, 2022

So, if trading Pritchard is the price of improving the big man rotation, or plugging a gap on the wing, it makes sense that Boston would be willing to do that deal. And believe it or not, a trade could be exactly what Pritchard needs to take the next step in his career, as for the second year running, his minutes will be limited as we enter the new season.