Celtics ‘Exploring’ Trade Package For Veteran Center: Report

Time is running out for the Boston Celtics to make a move that could improve their roster’s current depth.
According to Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer, the Celtics have been exploring the value of a potential trade package that would include both Payton Pritchard and Danilo Gallinari.
Celtics Miss Out on Kevin Durant
Despite being linked with Kevin Durant throughout the summer, and then again over the past week, the Celtics have missed out on acquiring the veteran superstar, and the Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns agreed to a deal in the early hours of February 9.
Interestingly, Phoenix didn’t send a star player to Brooklyn, despite Boston’s rumored offer to have included Jaylen Brown. Instead, the trade broke down like this:
Brooklyn got: Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, four first-round draft picks
Suns got: Kevin Durant and TJ Warren.
Phoenix will now be considered genuine championship contenders in the Western Conference, while Boston has ensured their All-Star core remains intact moving forward – a move that most fans will see as a win.
Jaylen Brown Suffers Brutal Injury
During the Celtics’ victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on February 8, Jaylen Brown suffered a facial fracture after a tough collision with teammate Jayson Tatum during the game, causing Tatum’s elbow to strike Brown.
According to a report by The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Brown has now been ruled out indefinitely and will likely not return to on-court activities through the All-Star break and will also need to see a specialist.
“Boston’s Jaylen Brown has suffered a facial fracture and will miss some time, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Initial feeling is Brown could be sidelined through the All-Star break, with further specialist examination on Thursday,” Charania Tweeted.
Brown has been exceptional this season, averaging 26.5 points, 7 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game while shooting 48.7% from the field and 33.1% from deep throughout 48 games. However, Boston will now have to navigate their schedule without the Georgia native while he recovers from his latest injury, something which could force Brad Stevens to dip his toes into trade waters before the deadline closes for good.