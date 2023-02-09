Celtics ‘Exploring’ Trade Package For Veteran Center: Report

Celtics ‘Exploring’ Trade Package For Veteran Center: Report

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Payton Pritchard, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, Boston Celtics

Getty Payton Pritchard, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, Boston Celtics

Time is running out for the Boston Celtics to make a move that could improve their roster’s current depth.

According to Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer, the Celtics have been exploring the value of a potential trade package that would include both Payton Pritchard and Danilo Gallinari.

“Boston has been exploring the combined outgoing value of Danilo Gallinari and Payton Pritchard, sources said, as the Celtics search for center reinforcements. Two names of big men that match that outgoing salary: Jakob Poeltl and Mo Bamba,” Fischer wrote on February 8.
Since that tweet, Jakob Poeltl has been traded to the Toronto Raptors and as such, is no longer a target for Boston; however, Mo Bamba remains with the Orlando Magic and could certainly be a target of Brad Stevens and the Celtics’ front office as we head into final hours of trade season, should the rumors of needing an additional big man prove to be true, of course.
Bamba, 24, has participated in 40 games for the Magic this season, providing them with 7.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game while shooting 49.5% from the field and 39.8% from deep.
Although there is genuine concern that the five-year veteran is not ready to provide consistent minutes to a championship contender, considering he’s struggled for a legitimate role on a rebuilding team in Orlando.

Celtics Miss Out on Kevin Durant

Despite being linked with Kevin Durant throughout the summer, and then again over the past week, the Celtics have missed out on acquiring the veteran superstar, and the Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns agreed to a deal in the early hours of February 9.

Interestingly, Phoenix didn’t send a star player to Brooklyn, despite Boston’s rumored offer to have included Jaylen Brown. Instead, the trade broke down like this:

Brooklyn got: Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, four first-round draft picks

Suns got: Kevin Durant and TJ Warren.

Phoenix will now be considered genuine championship contenders in the Western Conference, while Boston has ensured their All-Star core remains intact moving forward – a move that most fans will see as a win.

Jaylen Brown Suffers Brutal Injury

During the Celtics’ victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on February 8, Jaylen Brown suffered a facial fracture after a tough collision with teammate Jayson Tatum during the game, causing Tatum’s elbow to strike Brown.

According to a report by The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Brown has now been ruled out indefinitely and will likely not return to on-court activities through the All-Star break and will also need to see a specialist.

“Boston’s Jaylen Brown has suffered a facial fracture and will miss some time, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Initial feeling is Brown could be sidelined through the All-Star break, with further specialist examination on Thursday,” Charania Tweeted.

Brown has been exceptional this season, averaging 26.5 points, 7 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game while shooting 48.7% from the field and 33.1% from deep throughout 48 games. However, Boston will now have to navigate their schedule without the Georgia native while he recovers from his latest injury, something which could force Brad Stevens to dip his toes into trade waters before the deadline closes for good.

 

 

Read More
, , ,
Comment Here
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x