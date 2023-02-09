Celtics ‘Exploring’ Trade Package For Veteran Center: Report

Time is running out for the Boston Celtics to make a move that could improve their roster’s current depth.

According to Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer, the Celtics have been exploring the value of a potential trade package that would include both Payton Pritchard and Danilo Gallinari.

Boston has been exploring the combined outgoing value of Danilo Gallinari and Payton Pritchard, sources said, as the Celtics search for center reinforcements. Two names of big men that match that outgoing salary: Jakob Poeltl and Mo Bamba. — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) February 8, 2023

“Boston has been exploring the combined outgoing value of Danilo Gallinari and Payton Pritchard, sources said, as the Celtics search for center reinforcements. Two names of big men that match that outgoing salary: Jakob Poeltl and Mo Bamba,” Fischer wrote on February 8.

Since that tweet, Jakob Poeltl has been traded to the Toronto Raptors and as such, is no longer a target for Boston; however, Mo Bamba remains with the Orlando Magic and could certainly be a target of Brad Stevens and the Celtics’ front office as we head into final hours of trade season, should the rumors of needing an additional big man prove to be true, of course.

Bamba, 24, has participated in 40 games for the Magic this season, providing them with 7.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game while shooting 49.5% from the field and 39.8% from deep.

Although there is genuine concern that the five-year veteran is not ready to provide consistent minutes to a championship contender, considering he’s struggled for a legitimate role on a rebuilding team in Orlando.

Celtics Miss Out on Kevin Durant

Despite being linked with Kevin Durant throughout the summer, and then again over the past week, the Celtics have missed out on acquiring the veteran superstar, and the Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns agreed to a deal in the early hours of February 9.

The Nets are trading Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns for a package including Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, four first-round picks and additional draft compensation, league sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. https://t.co/fJoFHv3i7M — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 9, 2023

Interestingly, Phoenix didn’t send a star player to Brooklyn, despite Boston’s rumored offer to have included Jaylen Brown. Instead, the trade broke down like this:

Brooklyn got: Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, four first-round draft picks

Suns got: Kevin Durant and TJ Warren.

Phoenix will now be considered genuine championship contenders in the Western Conference, while Boston has ensured their All-Star core remains intact moving forward – a move that most fans will see as a win.