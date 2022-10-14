Celtics Make Final Call on New Assistant Coach

Ever since the Boston Celtics suspended Ime Udoka for the upcoming season, due to a violation of organizational policy, the Celtics have looked a little thin in their coaching ranks.

With Joe Mazzulla stepping into the head coaching role on an interim basis, Boston is short of an assistant coach, thus increasing the workload and pressure on the current staff. Over the past few weeks, we’ve heard about Boston having an interest in former assistants Jay Larranaga, and Brett Brown, but to date, no new faces have joined the coaching staff.

In a new update, it appears that Boston has drawn a line under their need for some additional coaching help, and has decided to proceed into the new season with the staff they already have in place – as reported by the Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach.

New: Where things sit with the Cs’ roster. Per sources team intends to fill all 15 spots now. Vonleh is close to securing one and the other is likely to be filled within. Also, Cs are no longer planning to add an assistant to replace Mazzulla. More: https://t.co/gKoLINU7pM — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) October 13, 2022

“The Celtics also have an opening on the coaching staff after assistant Joe Mazzulla was elevated to head coach in place of Ime Udoka, who has been suspended for one year due to violations of team policies.

In recent weeks the team’s brass checked in with several coaches about joining Mazzulla’s staff, including Clippers assistant Jay Larranaga, a longtime Celtics assistant. But a source said Thursday that the Celtics are confident in their current staff and have decided to move forward without making an addition,” Himmelsbach reported on October 13.

Interestingly, Boston’s coaching staff was already slightly short-handed following Will Hardy being acquired as the Utah Jazz’s head coach earlier in the summer, so it will be interesting to see if Boston has enough hands on deck throughout the season.

Brad Stevens Not Considering a Coaching Return

Shortly after Boston took the decision to suspend Udoka, there was a lot of speculation surrounding a potential return to the sidelines for Brad Stevens. However, in a September 23 press conference, Stevens moved to quash that narrative, noting that he’s happy in his current role.

Brad Stevens talks about whether he considered coaching the #Celtics pic.twitter.com/v4GVU0KggH — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) September 23, 2022

“Joe’s the best choice to do that (take the role as head coach) by a long shot. As you go through this whole process, it hits you, but I think we have the best people in place to do that, and Joe is the best person to do that in our organization…Absolutely not (would he consider taking over as head coach)…There are a lot of factors at play as to why I wouldn’t necessarily want to do that, but I’ve told Joe that I’m going to be there for him without stepping on his toes,” Stevens said.

Stevens has done an exceptional job since taking the role of President of Basketball Operations, so it makes sense that he wouldn’t envision a return to the sidelines as the best career move.

Rival Teams Hold Interest in Ime Udoka

Despite Udoka’s reputation taking a hit, it appears that other teams around the league still hold an interest in his services – should the Celtics decide to move on from the coach that guided them to the NBA finals in his first year with the team.

According to September 30 report by ESPN’S Adrian Wojnarowski, there are numerous other teams that have registered their interest in the suspended coach’s services – even attempting to due their own research into the nature and extent of his organizational violations.

ESPN Sources: The law firm probe into Celtics coach Ime Udoka found crude language in his dialogue w/ a female subordinate prior to start of an improper workplace relationship, an element that significantly factored into severity of a one-year suspension: https://t.co/vjRArDWGZR — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 30, 2022

“There are teams that have tried to gather a preliminary understanding of the full explanation for Udoka’s suspension in preparation for possibly evaluating him for future coaching employment, sources told ESPN,” Wojnarowski wrote.

Still, Udoka is under contract with Boston, and until the franchise makes a final decision on his long-term future with the team, he’s unlikely to get any concrete offers from rival organizations.

Just like we’re unlikely to see any new coaching additions throughout the regular season.