Celtics Make Final Decision on Former 1st Round Draft Pick

Before training camp began, the Boston Celtics committed to giving multiple young veterans an opportunity to compete for one of the team’s open roster spots.

Now, Brad Stevens and Joe Mazzulla have some hard decisions to make, as they begin to whittle down their current roster to fit within NBA rules. As such, recent training camp edition, Luka Šamanić, is being waived by the Celtics, as originally reported by Jared Weiss of The Athletic on October 10.

“The Celtics are waiving Luka Samanic, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA. Samanic is expected to join the Maine Celtics in the G League,” Weiss Tweeted.

It’s worth noting that Šamanić will not be signing a two-way deal with the Celtics, as those two spots are currently occupied by Mfiondu Kabengele and JD Davison respectively – and as such, will be free to discuss terms with any NBA team, should they show interest throughout the regular season.

Šamanić has played in two of the Celtics’ first three pre-season games but has struggled for both minutes and impact, totaling nine minutes, two points, and five rebounds as he failed to earn a larger opportunity on the court.

Justin Jackson Could Earn a Roster Spot

Out of the current players still remaining on training camp deals with the Celtics, there are three players who are most likely to be fighting for a roster spot – Jake Layman, Noah Vonleh, and Justin Jackson – all of whom have had their moments over the first three preseason games.

However, Boston’s lack of depth at the wing position could prove to be an X-Factor for Jackson, especially if Stevens and Mazzulla are looking to find some insurance across multiple positions, in case the injury bug bites again.

According to an October 8 article by MassLive’s Brian Robb, Jackson might have done enough to earn a contract from the Celtics for the upcoming season – but it might only happen if the team decides to fill both of their open roster spots, rather than entering the season with their 15th spot left unfilled.

“Brad Stevens and the Celtics’ front office still have one more week of practice along with a preseason finale before making final cuts. However, Jackson’s impressive second half against the Hornets could leave a lasting mark. The team is likely to carry 15 players with Danilo Gallinari and Rob Williams sidelined through 2022 and Jackson looks like one appealing option to round out the team’s depth chart,” Robb wrote on October 8.

Jackson has participated in all three of Boston’s pre-season games, totaling 44 minutes, 21 points, seven rebounds, and two assists while shooting five-of-sixteen from deep.

Noah Vonleh is Leading The Pack

Outside of Jackson, Vonleh is arguably the most logical addition the Celtics could make from their training camp contingent – as he’s clearly been the most impactful when on the floor, and has shown an intensity that has become synonymous with the team over the last 12 months.

As a weakened Celtics roster dismantled the Charlotte Hornets on October 7, Vonleh put in a stellar performance, finishing the game with a double-double, dropping 14 points, 13 rebounds, and two assists – helping his team to a 112-103 victory.

Shortly after that game concluded, Jared Weiss of The Athletic noted how Vonleh had likely secured himself a spot within Boston’s roster for next season with that performance.

“(Vonleh) finally showed how his face-up game can be used in an offense that isn’t going to give him clear-outs in the high post. Vonleh had a few athletic finishes off the bounce and showed he can be aggressive to get to spots where he has leverage without turning the ball over.