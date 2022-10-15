Celtics Make Final Call on Massachusetts Native’s Contract

With pre-season now in the books, the Boston Celtics are making the final cuts to their training camp roster.

Jake Layman, a Massachusetts native who was with the team throughout training camp and pre-season, has been cut by the Celtics and will now become an unrestricted free-agent – per CelticsBlog’s Keith Smith.

Layman, 28, failed to impress when given the opportunity throughout pre-season only playing in two of Boston’s four games, totaling nine points, four rebounds, and two assists, while shooting two of seven from the floor.

Despite failing to make the roster, Layman should find another roster due to his off-ball movement and ability as a screener. Since entering the league in 2016 as a second-round draft pick, Layman has amassed 243 NBA games, with career averages of 4.8 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 0.5 assists per game with shooting splits of 46% from the field and 30% from deep – so he could provide another team with a reliable depth piece.

Celtics Sign Noah Vonleh

While Layman will be spending the next few weeks or months looking for his next opportunity, Noah Vonleh will be suiting up for the Celtics, after they signed him to a contract following an impressive training camp and pre-season showing.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Vonleh will be with the team when their open the season against the Philadelphia 76ers on October 18

With Vonleh now in the rotation, Boston boasts considerable depth at the center position, and it will be interesting to see how much game time head coach Joe Mazzulla affords the veteran center to begin the season, or if he’s simply being added to the team to increase their depth at a position of need.

Throughout the pre-season, Vonleh participated in all four of the Celtics games, totaling 29 points, 29 rebounds, and two assists on 12-of-14 shooting – most of which came within four feet of the basket.

Matt Ryan Signs With Los Angeles Lakers

Elsewhere, former Celtic Matt Ryan looks like he’s secured a spot with the Los Angeles Lakers for the upcoming season, as reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Ryan was impressive for the Celtics during Las Vegas Summer League earlier this year before his time was cut short with an injury, yet it appears that everything has worked out, as he will now be an additional shooter on the Lakers bench – something which that roster has sorely needed throughout the off-season.

Also, Ryan also spent some time with the Celtics last season, making one regular-season appearance, where he went one-for-five from deep and also garnered a steal – although the Lakers will be hoping he makes a far more significant impact when given the opportunity in the coming season.