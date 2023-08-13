Celtics Add Former Duke Guard on Training Camp Deal

The Boston Celtics still have two open roster spots and one open two-way slot heading into the back end of the offseason.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Boston is adding former Duke Blue Devils guard DJ Steward to their training camp roster. Steward spent last season with the Stockton Kings of the NBA G-League, and will likely be competing for a two-way deal with the Celtics ahead of the new season.

Steward, 21, ended last season with averages of 13.1 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 4.4 assists in the G-League, shooting 40.5% from 3-point range and 45.6% from the field.

Former Duke guard DJ Steward has agreed on a training camp deal with the Boston Celtics, sources tell ESPN. He’ll compete for a two-way contract. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 12, 2023

However, Boston already has JD Davison on their two-way roster – a guard who shined for the Maine Celtics last season and has shown steady improvement since being drafted with the 53rd pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. Furthermore, Boston recently added Jay Scrubb to their two-way ranks – a guard who can provide scoring in bunches.

Previously, NBA teams could have two two-way contracts on their roster; however, the new Collective Bargaining Agreement now allows for three two-way players per team.

With two guards already on two-way deals next season, Steward may find himself surplus to requirements at the end of Boston’s training camp – especially if Brad Stevens adds a wing or big who to compete for the final two-way spot on the roster.

Justin Champagnie Joins Miami Heat

The Boston Celtics recently waived Justin Champagnie. Champagnie failed to impress during Summer League and struggled to crack the Celtics rotation after joining the roster on April 7. During his time with Boston, Champagnie made two regular-season appearances, producing an average of 2.5 points, 2 rebounds, and 1.5 assists on 16.7% shooting.

On August 11, the Miami Heat announced they had added Champagnie to their training camp roster via their Twitter account.

OFFICIAL: The Miami HEAT have signed center Brandon McCoy, forward Drew Peterson, forward Cole Swider, forward Justin Champagnie, guard Alondes Williams and guard Caleb Daniels. Following those roster moves, the HEAT waived McCoy and signed Jamal Cain to a Two-Way Contract. — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) August 11, 2023

The Heat are known for their ability to develop raw talent into genuine contributors at the NBA level. Champagnie is a legitimate rebounder and has the potential to become a three-and-d wing if he can find consistency with his perimeter shot. Should the Heat decide to extend a contract to Champagnie after their training camp comes to an end, he will be in the ideal place to continue his development.

Celtics Latest Rookie Predicted to Play Big Minutes

The Boston Celtics were active on draft night, making multiple trades that saw them acquire additional second-round picks for the future. However, Stevens did select Jordan Walsh with the 38th pick in the draft.

According to Kendrick Perkins, Walsh’s performances during Summer League should leave no doubt that he’s ready to contribute at the NBA level next season and could find himself playing ‘quality minutes’ for the Eastern Conference contenders.

OFFICIAL: The Miami HEAT have signed center Brandon McCoy, forward Drew Peterson, forward Cole Swider, forward Justin Champagnie, guard Alondes Williams and guard Caleb Daniels. Following those roster moves, the HEAT waived McCoy and signed Jamal Cain to a Two-Way Contract. — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) August 11, 2023

“He has been phenomenal in the Summer League,” Perkins said on ESPN’s NBA Today. “Who needs Grant Williams when you’ve got Walsh in the building? His ability to stretch the floor (and) knock down three-point shooting. I believe he’s going to play quality minutes, and he’s relentless. He don’t care. (He) plays with a ton of energy, a ton of passion.”

Walsh’s high-intensity defense could allow him to slot into the Celtics’ rotation. Boston recently traded Marcus Smart and Grant Williams – which is a significant hit to the team’s overall defensive versatility. As such, it would make sense if Walsh is tasked with easing the loss of the two high-level defenders once the new season gets underway.