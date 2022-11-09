Celtics Front Office Praised For Roster Re-Construction

Since Brad Stevens was promoted to the role of President of Basketball Operations, he has been working to create a Boston Celtics team he believes is capable of winning an NBA Championship.

Moves for Derrick White, Al Horford, and Malcolm Brogdon have all paid immediate dividends, as has picking up undrafted rookie Sam Hauser in the summer of 2021. Stevens has since been rewarded with seeing his team reach the NBA Finals in 2022, and is listed among the championship favorites for 2023.

Speaking on a November 8 episode of Jalen & Jacoby, former NBA star Jalen Rose praised the Celtics’ current roster construction, pointing to how it has allowed Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown to flourish as a result.

“I like how the Celtics solidified their backcourt over the last couple of years, with White and then this off-season adding Brogdon to go with Marcus Smart. So, what that did, is it takes Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown out of having to create offense for themselves and everyone each possession. So, as you notice, as Jayson Tatum has gotten stronger, you see him finishing at the hoop, you see him hanging on the rim in the half-court…Also, it’s always good to season seasoned veteran Al Horford out there giving him quality minutes,” Rose said.

The Celtics currently boast a 7-3 record and are ranked first in the NBA for offensive rating.

Joe Mazzulla Issues Challenge to Celtics Defense

Boston may be the best offensive team in the NBA right now, but their defense is currently ranked 20th in the NBA and is miles off the league-leading levels we saw from them last season.

In a November 8 clip from the Boston Celtics Twitter account, we can see Mazzulla issuing a challenge to his team, noting how their defense has to continue improving if they want to become NBA champions at the end of the current season.

“[We’re] 3-0 in our last three games because of our defensive execution and our offensive management and organization. Let that be a springboard for our defense. That defense was who we were and what helped us get there. That’s got to be our identity, along with our offense. That’s a hell of a job. Our shifts, our intentionality, and our attention to detail,” Mazzulla said.

Given the limited amount of roster turnover for Boston during the off-season, there’s no reason the Celtics can’t find their defensive stride again as the season progresses, and become one of the most well-balanced units in the entire league.

Drew Hanlen Heaps Praise Onto Jayson Tatum

Usually one to start the season off slowly, Jayson Tatum has come out of the gates in incredible form. Following the St. Louis native’s 39-point performance against the Memphis Grizzlies on November 7, world-renowned skills trainer Drew Hanlen took to Twitter to heap praise onto the superstar’s growing skillset.

Shoutout to skills coach @DrewHanlen for his part in this display we are seeing tonight of Jayson Tatum's arsenal. Everything is quick, going toward the hoop, and with purpose. Loving it! JT is 7-9 from inside the arc, and drawing fouls too. Keep it going @jaytatum0! #BleedGreen — Dan Kelley (@DanKelley66) November 8, 2022

“All credit to JT. He worked his a** off this summer to improve his driving/finishing,” Hanlen replied to Twitter user @DanKelley66 following the game.

If Tatum can sustain his current level of play, then there’s no reason why he can’t be in the MVP discussion come the end of the season. Tatum and the Celtics will be back in action on Wednesday, November 9, when they face off against the Detroit Pistons.