Celtics Get Encouraging Update on Al Horford for Game 2

Al Horford getting put in the NBA’s Health and Safety Protocols could not have come at a worse time for the Boston Celtics. The Celtics were going to need all the help they could get to beat the Miami Heat in Game 1 of the 2022 Eastern Conference Finals on May 17, 2022. To have Horford out on top of Marcus Smart being out with a right midfoot sprain was far from welcome news. Their absences played a role in Boston losing Game 1 107-118 to Miami.

With Game 2 on the horizon, it appears Horford’s absence may be only a one-time thing. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that the Celtics have labeled Horford as questionable for Game 2.

Celtics upgraded Al Horford to questionable for Game 2. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 19, 2022

This is very encouraging news given that the Celtics deemed Horford doubtful as recently as yesterday.

#NEBHInjuryReport for Game 2 vs Miami: Sam Hauser (right shoulder instability episode) – OUT

Al Horford (Health & Safety Protocols) – DOUBTFUL

Marcus Smart (right mid-foot sprain) – PROBABLE — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 18, 2022

Wojnarowski added shortly afterward that the Celtics have been testing Horford in the hopes that he’ll be able to exit protocols in time for Game 2.

The Celtics have continued testing Al Horford with the hope that he can exit health and safety protocols prior to Game 2, sources said. https://t.co/qiKZDY67hH — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 19, 2022

There should be more updates as the day goes on, but as of now, it’s apparent that the Celtics have not given up on Horford playing in Game 2.

How Horford Could Make it Back for Game 2

Having Horford back for Game 2 could make a huge difference for the Celtics. However, for him to come back, he will have to clear protocols completely. The NBA has these protocols for their players to prevent a potential COVID-19 outbreak. While the Celtics would prefer Horford to be available during a time like this, the one thing no one wants is for more players on both sides to be exposed to the coronavirus.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports explained how Horford could make it back for Game 2 without the risk of an outbreak being a possibility.

How Al Horford can return after positive COVID-19 test: 1. Two consecutive negative PCR tests at least 24hrs apart 2. Two consecutive PCR tests at least 24hrs apart w/ CT values greater than 30 starting no sooner than Day 4 & Day 5 (where Day 0 is date of initial positive test) — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) May 19, 2022

For those unfamiliar, the CT in CT values stands for “Cycle Threshold.” Those who have high CT values indicate a lower viral hold while those with low CT values dictate a higher viral load. As Haynes said, if Horford has a greater CT value, he would potentially be good to go for Game 2 without the risk of exposing other players.

Boston Won’t Have its Full Roster For Game 2 if Horford Plays

Horford possibly being available for Game 2 is a potential gamechanger for Boston in this series. Especially if Horford will be able to play for the rest of the series. Getting him and Marcus Smart, who has been deemed probable, back for Game 2 changes Boston’s entire outlook for this series because of how much those two bring to the floor.

However, should those two be back, Boston will still not have its full roster against Miami. More specifically, they won’t have everyone in their rotation available. Ime Udoka announced that Derrick White will miss Game 2 because of the birth of his child.

Ime Udoka said he’s “good now” after dealing with a non-COVID illness yesterday. He said Derrick White is gone for the birth of his child. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) May 19, 2022

Not having White will make things a little more difficult for Boston, but White being there for the birth of his child is the right choice knowing how momentous and life-changing that occasion is. The headline here is that Smart is back, and Horford could be too. The impact of those two could make all the difference in the 2022 Eastern Conference Finals for Boston.