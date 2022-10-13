Celtics Make Final Call on Forward’s Next Contract

In what has been a rollercoaster off-season, the Boston Celtics still have one glaring issue to fix: agreeing to a contract extension with Grant Williams.

Sure, Williams isn’t a star member of Boston’s roster, nor is he an untouchable asset, however, following an impressive third season in the league, Williams has proven himself to be an integral member of Boston’s bench rotation.

Yet, as things currently stand, Williams is still set to hit restricted free agency at the end of the 2022-23 NBA season. Interestingly, in Jake Fischer’s October 12 article for Yahoo Sports, he noted how Boston doesn’t seem to have an extension in the works for the multi-skilled forward.

First intel notebook @YahooSports features none other than the curious holdout of Jae Crowder. Details on Miami and Atlanta’s interest in the veteran swingman, and other relevant news and notes from Boston, Memphis, Dallas, Utah and Houston: https://t.co/Rya5DXmeCd — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) October 12, 2022

“There does not seem to be an extension coming for forward Grant Williams, sources said,” Fischer wrote.

While Boston is under no pressure to enter into contract talks with their versatile forward before the season begins, it would be prudent of them to at least test the waters on what Williams is hoping to reach in terms of remuneration on his next deal.

Conflicting Reports

Interestingly Fischer’s report on Williams was in direct contradiction to a report by Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston on October 12, which noted how there was a ‘good chance’ of Williams signing an extension before the season gets underway on October 18.

“That’s why we think there’s a good chance a Williams extension gets done before next Monday’s deadline. In three preseason games, Williams has shown an expanded toolbox and will be vital to this team surviving the early part of the season while dealing with frontcourt injuries,” Forsberg wrote.

Should the Celtics pay up to keep Grant Williams?@ChrisForsberg_ breaks down Williams' contract situation and answers your burning C's questions in his latest Mailbag 📬https://t.co/hFibvRaLYO — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) October 10, 2022

Last season, Williams exploded as a corner three-point shooter, averaging 47% on 62-of-131 shooting, while also hitting 35% of his non-corner threes and proving himself to be a viable defensive option within a system that was predicated on switching and guarding multiple positions.

However, having two conflicting reports about Williams’ contract negotiations surface on the same day only serves to create further confusion within the fanbase, so one would hope the team makes a decision one way or another before opening tip against the Philadelphia 76ers on October 18.

Williams Leaving Contract Talks to His Agent

Williams has always cut a jovial figure during press-conference, and often enjoys making jokes with attending reporters. It should be no surprise, then, that on October 5, while speaking to the media, Williams was candid in his response to his current contract situation – noting how he’s leaving negotiations to his agent.

Grant Williams on a possible contract extension: "That stuff will take care of itself" Presented by: New England Ford Dealers pic.twitter.com/mG2FWRDGv1 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) October 5, 2022

“For me, I’m just approaching every single day as if I either have it or I don’t have it. Just play the game the right way, make sure the team’s winning and focus on the ultimate goal of mine and that stuff will take care of itself. For me, I’m so locked in on the basketball side of things. Contract, anything of that nature, if it happens, I’ll be happy, but until then, let’s just play it out the way we are,” Williams said.

Last season, Williams appeared to find his voice in the locker room and emerged as one of the more vocal leaders on the roster. Hopefully, Boston can find a way to the 23-year-old down to a new contract sooner rather than later.