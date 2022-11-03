Celtics Grant Williams Drops Truth Bomb on Failed Contract Negotiations

Throughout the off-season, one of the more prominent storylines surrounding the Boston Celtics was whether the front office and break-out forward Grant Williams could agree on terms for a contract extension.

On October 17, ESPN’S Adrian Wojnarowski confirmed that the Celtics had not agreed upon terms for a new deal and that Williams would be heading into restricted free agency next summer. In a November 2 interview with Stadium’s Shams Charania, Williams opened up on his current mindset and how the failed discussions altered his approach to the season.

Celtics forward and NBPA VP Grant Williams sits down with @Stadium: “(No extension) is disappointment but you know how much you’ve worked…You may be able to get a better deal.” Also: Mental health, CBA, 3-star recruit to impact NBA player, new shoe deal with Jordan Brand, more. pic.twitter.com/RZofjDNtuZ — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 2, 2022

“For me, like yeah it was a disappointment. But, you know how much you’ve worked, you let your work show. And, who knows? You may be able to get a better deal than you were in the contract negotiations in the first place. So, for me, that’s the confidence I have walking into it is saying like ‘you let your craft show where you are, and where you will be in the future,'” Williams said.

Williams was one of the Celtics’ breakout stars during their impressive 2021-22 NBA season and quickly established himself as one of the better corner-three-point shooters in the NBA. Throughout his third year in Boston, Williams averaged 7.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, and an assist per game while shooting 41.1% from deep and 56.9% from two-point range during the regular season.

Williams is Keeping a Chip on His Shoulder

During his interview with Charania, Williams also discussed how failing to agree on a contract extension has ensured he’s approaching this season with a chip on his shoulder, although he did stress that’s always been the case, and the lack of a new deal hasn’t been the cause of his braggadocious style of play.

“Oh yeah, there’s always going to be a chip on my shoulder though. (The) chip on my shoulder has never gone away. I’ve had a chip on my shoulder since I first started playing basketball…A lot of times, people don’t think you have that potential, that you have that growth, that you have the opportunity, and then you go out there and prove them wrong.

I’ve done it my entire life…Then I get drafted and no one thought I was going to be playing the pros for more than a season, and I’ve now taken a step to now I’m an impactful guy in the league. That’s how I approach every single day, is like, if you keep doubting me, good for you,” Williams said.

Grant Williams has four assists. And they've all been with him making plays off the dribble. He looks terrific. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) October 2, 2022

Since the new NBA season got underway, Williams has flashed an improved game, most notably in his ability to score off the dribble and attack close-outs, helping him bump his scoring ability to a new level.

Jayson Tatum Focusing on The Bigger Picture

Despite Williams’ off-season improvements, the Celtics have still shown signs of struggle to begin the new season and currently hold a 4-3 record over their first seven games. On November 2, Boston fell to defeat at the hands of the Cleveland Cavaliers for the second time.

When speaking to the media as part of a post-game press conference, Jayson Tatum noted how making it to the NBA Finals last season has taught him to stay focused on the bigger picture, rather than over-fixating on early season fixtures that hold little weight in the grander scheme of things.

"Obviously you want to win every game you play" Jayson Tatum on OT loss to Cleveland pic.twitter.com/fJDpErLBSU — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 3, 2022

“One thing I’ve realized about being in the Finals is like when you’re all the way playing in June, you realize that stressing about a game in November 2 (shakes head)…Obviously, you want to win every game you play. But, s*** we’ve got 74 more games, take it one game at a time,” Tatum said.

Hopefully, the Celtics heed Tatum’s advice and continue to focus on improving their offensive and defensive execution, trusting that the results will come once they iron out some of the kinks in their rotation.