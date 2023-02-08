Celtics Guard Drops Cryptic Hint on Twitter Ahead of Trade Deadline

No Boston Celtics player has had to sacrifice as much as Payton Pritchard this season, with the sharpshooting guard seeing his minutes rapidly decrease since the arrival of Malcolm Brogdon.

Pritchard moved to remind people what he’s capable of when retweeting a tweet from NBA Twitter account Ball Don’t Stop that likened him to break-out Nets scorer Cam Thomas.

“There’s a few Cam Thomas’ sitting on an NBA bench right now with skill and shot making ability. Hoopers like Cam Reddish, Malachi Flynn, Payton Pritchard, Josh Christopher, Sharife Cooper, Nickeil Alexander-Walker etc. Situational league,” The account Tweeted.

Despite seeing his role within the rotation diminish, Pritchard has remained professional and has impressed during the stretches where he’s seen the floor consistently – such as the past few weeks when Marcus Smart has been missing due to injury.

In 38 games this season, Pritchard is averaging 4.8 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 1.1 assists while shooting 40.1% from the field and 33% from the perimeter.

Payton Pritchard Wants a Bigger Role

During a recent appearance on The Point Forward podcast with Evan Turner and Andre Iguodala, Pritchard shared his desire to have a bigger role on a team soon, whether with Boston or elsewhere.

Play

Payton Pritchard joins Point Forward podcast | “You gotta tell yourself, ‘I’m still HIM.’” | S2 E14 Co-hosts Andre Iguodala and Evan Turner welcome a key player on the defending Eastern Conference champions, point guard PAYTON PRITCHARD. A four-time state champion as a high school player in Oregon who then had a successful four-year college career at the University of Oregon, the 25-year-old Pritchard is now a key bench player for a… 2023-01-29T01:01:03Z

“I definitely do. It’s obviously what I work for. I think that’s what Brad and them know, too. We’ve had that discussion but — a bigger role. I want to be part of a winning culture but I want to also help that, be a really big piece of that. I’m not saying it’s the best player on the team but I don’t know what my future holds unless I can take that next step. I don’t know what it is in five or 10 years but I just want to look back and know that I put my best foot forward. I put all the work in so whatever happens I can live with as long as I did it my way. That’s the most important thing for me,” Pritchard said.

It will be interesting to see if Pritchard remains with the team beyond February 9, as the front office may see him as an important depth at the guard position. However, there will be no shortage of teams interested in acquiring his services should Boston make him available.

Celtics Looking to Package Payton Pritchard In Trade

According to Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer, the Boston Celtics have been active in gauging interest in a deal that would package Pritchard and Danilo Gallinari together, with Brad Stevens rumored to be interested in either Jakob Poeltl or Mo Bamba.

Boston has been exploring the combined outgoing value of Danilo Gallinari and Payton Pritchard, sources said, as the Celtics search for center reinforcements. Two names of big men that match that outgoing salary: Jakob Poeltl and Mo Bamba. — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) February 8, 2023

“Boston has been exploring the combined outgoing value of Danilo Gallinari and Payton Pritchard, sources said, as the Celtics search for center reinforcements. Two names of big men that match that outgoing salary: Jakob Poeltl and Mo Bamba,” Fischer Tweeted.