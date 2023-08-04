Celtics Guard Unlikely to Receive a Contract Extension

The Boston Celtics attempted to trade Malcolm Brogdon at the start of the summer, despite the veteran guard winning the 2023 Sixth Man of the Year award.

Throughout his career, Brogdon has struggled to remain healthy. Yet, when healthy, the veteran guard is among the most versatile ball-handlers in the NBA. Nevertheless, teams are clearly reluctant to trade for a guard who suffered another injury during the Celtics’ run to the Eastern Conference Finals.

After failing to trade Brogdon this summer, the Celtics are expected to head into the new season with the veteran guard as their sixth man for the second straight year. Brogdon is entering the first year of a two-year contract extension worth $45 million and is eligible to negotiate a further extension between October 1 and the day before the new season begins.

Malcolm Brogdon's 23 points (6-10 3PM) help the @celtics even the series at 1-1! BOS/PHI Game 3: Friday, 7:30pm/et on ESPN pic.twitter.com/HvyTuLC5HF — NBA (@NBA) May 4, 2023

Yet, according to HoopsHype’s Yossi Gozlan, it’s unlikely Brogdon receives an extension on his current deal, as Boston is likely keen to ensure their veteran guard remains trade eligible.

“Malcolm Brogdon had a strong season with the Celtics, but they will probably hold off on an extension to keep him trade-eligible,” Gozlan wrote. “An extension seems extremely unlikely now after they agreed to trade him to the Clippers in a deal that fell through.”

Brogdon played in 67 regular-season games during his first year with the Celtics, averaging 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists, shooting 48.4% from the field and 44.4% from 3-Point range.

Payton Pritchard Listed as Celtics ‘Biggest Winner’

Following the departure of Marcus Smart, Payton Pritchard is in line to have an increased role for the Celtics in the upcoming season. Pritchard struggled for playing time during Joe Mazzulla‘s first year as head coach, as he found himself behind Smart, Derrick White, and Brogdon in the pecking order.

According to Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley, Pritchard is one of Boston’s biggest winners from Brad Stevens‘ recent roster moves.

Payton Pritchard hits a game-winning bucket to beat the Heat. pic.twitter.com/N7TFL4KN31 — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) January 7, 2021

“Turns out, a change of address form may not be needed for the scoring point guard to get his career back on track,” Buckley wrote. “With Smart off the roster, Boston cleared up 32.1 minutes per game from its backcourt congestion. The Celtics still have two other, more established players who can run point in Derrick White and Malcolm Brogdon, but since they also will be needed to soak up minutes behind Brown at the 2, that should leave Pritchard with a defined, consistent role at the 1.”

Pritchard’s perimeter scoring and ball-handling ability will ensure he gets plenty of minutes in the upcoming season as he helps fill the void left behind by Smart.

Derrick White Wants to Remain With Boston

Derrick White has grown into a starting role with the Celtics since they acquired him in 2022. The veteran guard has impressed with his decision-making ability and three-level scoring and will now find himself operating as Boston’s starting guard in the upcoming season.

During a recent appearance on ESPN’s NBA Today, White revealed how he would be open to signing a contract extension with the Celtics, which would see him become part of Boston’s new-look core.

“I love being here in Boston,” White said. “It would be cool to get an extension. We’ll see what happens during that window, but I’ve loved my time in Boston so far. My focus right now is on the season.”

White currently has two years remaining on his four-year $70 million deal, so Boston has plenty of time to ensure they keep their starting guard around beyond his current deal.