Celtics Have ‘No Current Plans’ With TPE: Report

AS we approached the opening of free agency on June 30, the Boston Celtics were widely expected to make use of their $17.2 million trade exception.

However, following the acquisition of Malcolm Brogdon via trade, and Danilo Gallinari via the taxpayer Mid-Level Exception, Boston is no longer expected to utilize its mammoth trade exception before it expires on July 18.

Hearing that the Celtics still plan to sign a backup big to a vet minimum contract. No current plans for the $17.1m TPE. — Mark Murphy (@Murf56) July 1, 2022

According to Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald, the Celtics ‘have no current plans for the $17.2 million TPE.’ Brad Stevens has resolved the Celtics’ lack of perimeter shooting by bringing in Gallinari, while the playmaking and size issues at the guard position were resolved with Brogdon. Luke Kornet signing a two-year deal to remain in Boston also make it unlikely that we will see an additional big-man join the team in the coming days, although that certainly isn’t out of the question.

Brogdon Excited to Play For Boston

Shortly after news broke that the Celtics were acquiring Brogdon via trade, the incoming guard spoke to Jared Weiss of The Athletic about the move and shared a message for Celtics fans around the world.

“I’m excited, man. We have a chance to win the championship, so I’m excited to join the family…I had heard that Boston was interested over the past few days, but as a player, you don’t know everything that’s going on. You just have to sit tight, let your agent work, let your team work, and then let the team that wants you, work as well. The Pacers were really good at facilitating a deal and sending me somewhere I could win. I am very much appreciative of how the Pacers have handled everything,” Brogdon said.

This Brad Stevens guy might actually know what he’s doing. Gallo at $6M, Brogdon for a 1st. Losing no core pieces while adding two good players that address team needs is a huge win for the Celtics. — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) July 1, 2022

Brogdon is certainly a good fit for the Celtics, as he brings solid defense, size, playmaking, and scoring, although his injury history will be of concern, and will need to be managed closely if the Celtics are going to get the best out of their new guard. Still, the former Indiana Pacer is a reliable presence, either in the starting five or off the bench, and last season he averaged 19.1 points, 5.9 assists, and 5.1 rebounds per game while shooting 31.2% from deep and 44.8% from the field.

Gallinari Joining to Contend for a Championship

Boston has held a long-term interest in Danilo Gallinari, but until now, have never succeeded in landing their man. However, with the six-foot-ten forward joining on the taxpayer MLE, the Celtics have finally landed a sharpshooting stretch four to improve their bench.

“On Thursday, according to a league source, he told those close to him that the only thing that could truly change his career at this point is an NBA championship ring. He said that was his lone goal and motivation. So even though the Celtics will be unable to offer as much as other potential suitors, a league source said, the fact that they fell just two wins short of an NBA title two weeks ago will make them too good to pass up…A league source said Friday that Gallinari is hopeful he will be able to finish his career as a Celtic,” Adam Himmelsbach wrote in his July 1 article for The Boston Globe.

Once the San Antonio Spurs finalize the expected release on forward Danilo Gallinari, his preference is to join the Boston Celtics upon clearing waivers, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2022

Last season, Gallinari participated in 66 regular-season games for the Atlanta Hawks, starting 18 of them, averaging 11.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game while shooting 38.1% from the perimeter and 48.5% from the field. The Celtics now have two reliable perimeter threats off the bench in Gallinari and Grant Williams, which should help them continue to space the floor when Jayson Tatum and/or Jaylen Brown go to the bench – couple that additional floor spacing with the added playmaking Brogdon brings, and Boston will feel confident about their chances should they end up facing the Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat, or any other contending team in the playoffs again next season.