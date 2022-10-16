Joe Mazzulla Hints at Significant Changes to Celtics Playing Style

Last season, defense was the Boston Celtics calling card, and it helped them stay afloat during stretches of offensive stagnation.

Nonetheless, defense was the team’s identity under Ime Udoka, which doesn’t mean it will remain that way under interim head coach, Joe Mazzulla. In fact, in an October 16 post-practice media availability, the rookie head coach hinted at a shift in mentality for the Celtics this season.

Joe Mazzulla on going small this preseason: “Last year we thought defense first … now I think, with our skill, we can think offensively.” pic.twitter.com/RLfpWHo9SJ — Bobby Manning (@RealBobManning) October 16, 2022

“I think last year we thought defense first, and obviously you have to do that. But now, with our skill, we can kind of think offensively as well. So, just a bit more balance and what gives our team the best opportunity to win,” Mazzulla said.

Boston’s offensive upside is clear. Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Malcolm Brogdon, Robert Williams, Al Horford, and Grant Williams are all expected to have a significant impact this season. As such, it makes sense to lean into the offensive talent at their disposal, as long as their defense doesn’t take too much of a back seat, of course.

Noah Vonleh Believes in Tatum and Brown

As a new recruit to the Celtics roster, Noah Vonleh is getting his first taste of seeing Tatum and Brown up close, and while it’s not the first star pairing he’s shared a locker room with, it would appear Vonleh has been impressed with what he’s seen so far.

“I’ve been on a team where they had a two-headed monster in Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum, but this is a different type of monster with Jayson and Jaylen,” Vonleh said during a post-practice media availability on October 9, “I feel like they’re more dynamic, they’ve got good size, and they can do a lot out there. So, pretty much doing the same thing, screening those guys, getting them open, and making it easier for them.”

Noah Vonleh on Journey and Competition to Make Celtics | Practice Interview Noah Vonleh has had a big preseason on his tryout deal with the Celtics, shooting 10-for-12 with 25 rebounds in three games. He's not focused on making the team, taking it day by day after a season spent in China with the Shanghai Sharks, but feels comfortable in the system screening for Jaylen Brown and… 2022-10-09T17:37:15Z

Vonleh has impressed throughout training camp and pre-season and secured himself a contract with the Celtics heading into the new season, as originally reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on October 15.

Brogdon Chose to Join Boston

A significant factor in Boston’s newfound ability to focus on offense is the off-season addition of Malcolm Brogdon, who joined the team via a trade with the Indiana Pacers. By adding the versatile guard, the Celtics improved their bench units’ offense and shot creation, plugging a hole that became evident during their NBA Finals loss to the Golden State Warriors.

Recently, Brogdon appeared on an episode of NBA radio for Sirius XM and discussed how he was provided with a choice between the Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics before his trade was confirmed – where he ultimately ended up joining the Eastern Conference champions.

"[The Eastern Conference] is the stronger conference by far."@MalcolmBrogdon7 explains why the East is going to be such a challenge to win this season.@TheFrankIsola | @Scalabrine | @celtics | @NBA pic.twitter.com/ti8XAQONjW — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) October 15, 2022

“Toronto and Boston popped up. We had a choice to pursue — there wasn’t an offer on the table yet from either of them, but the Pacers came to me and said we could pursue either of them and (asked) which one would I rather pursue. I choose Boston…I thought this team was farther along. They have a superstar in Jayson Tatum and probably another superstar in Jaylen Brown as well. I thought it would be a great fit for me because I wanted to win right now,” Brogdon said during the October 15 interview.

Now, Brogdon is in a position to help Boston contend for an NBA championship, and his presence will ensure Mazzulla can add a higher priority to Boston’s offensive approach – something which could see some of the team’s stars take another jump this season.