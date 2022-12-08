Celtics Implored to Target Jakob Poeltl Via Trade

They might hold the best record in the NBA and have the best offense in the league too, but the Boston Celtics could still use some additional insurance at the center position.

According to Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley, the Celtics should be keeping tabs on Jakob Poeltl, as the impressive veteran is widely considered to be available via trade and would undoubtedly add some depth to the Celtics’ center rotation.

Jakob Poeltl half court buzzer beater 😱 pic.twitter.com/bQ3tU0555A — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 12, 2022

“If the Celtics are at all concerned about Williams’ ability to stay healthy—this is not his first bout with the injury bug—or simply crave another impact big man, then a Jakob Poeltl pursuit could be in the cards. The Austrian might be the best center on the market…Poeltl is a no-frills, all-function 5. He is an elite paint protector, and he’s nimble enough to handle perimeter switches. He’s an increasingly effective presence on the glass,” Buckley wrote.

With Robert Williams set to return from injury sooner rather than later and Al Horford likely to resume his role as Boston’s power forward, there may be some significant minutes up for grabs off the Celtics bench, and given Poeltl’s reliable style of play, adding him to the rotation would make perfect sense.

Throughout his first 20 games of the current season, Poeltl is averaging 12.9 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 3.5 assists while shooting 64% from the field, although whether he would be willing to accept a bench role would remain to be seen.

Adrian Wojnarowski Provides Update on Williams’ Return

According to a December 7 report by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Robert Williams is likely to return to Boston’s rotation within the next two weeks after missing the start of the season due to undergoing surgery this past summer.

“He’s been practicing. He’s made great progress on that offseason surgery. The timeline right now is still potentially 10 to 12 days, but don’t rule out the possibility that Robert Williams wakes up one day and decides he’s ready to return. We expect he’ll be back before Christmas, but Boston’s defense, which was no. 1 in the league last season, certainly is going to get a great bump when they get Robert Williams back here in the very near future,” Wojnarowski said.

Poeltl’s Contract Situation Might be an Issue

Poeltl, 27, is currently in the final year of a three-year $26.5 million deal and will become an unrestricted free agent once the season reaches its conclusion. As such, the Celtics might decide that giving up assets in order to acquire the veteran big man isn’t worth it, as there’s a significant chance he walks away for nothing in just a few months’ time.

Boston also has Grant Williams’ impending restricted free agency to deal with and will likely want to ensure a core member of their rotation remains with the team moving forward.

Jakob Poeltl, Protector of Paints 🚫🚫🚫 pic.twitter.com/H0K5mG91sG — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) December 4, 2019

As such, it seems unlikely that Boston would move for Poeltl this season – especially when Luke Kornet and Blake Griffin have been performing so admirably when given the opportunity. With Williams coming back and Horford playing so well, we shouldn’t expect to see Poeltl suiting up for the Celtics anytime soon.