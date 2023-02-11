Celtics Interested in 3-Time NBA Champion Via Buyout: Report

After adding Mike Muscala at the February 9 trade deadline, it would appear that the Boston Celtics have turned their attention to the buyout market to strengthen their bench rotation further.
According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, who was speaking on a recent episode of NBA Today, the Celtics are among a list of contending teams to show interest in veteran wing Danny Green.
“Danny Green would be an interesting player in Houston. I’m told he would like to be waived, just like John Wall is being waived, and not have to do a buyout. But Danny Green, teams like Boston, Cleveland, Los Angeles, they have great interest in him,” Wojnarowski said.
Green, 35, has 822 games of regular-season experience under his belt and would be an impactful addition to a contending team’s roster, especially if he can replicate his career averages of 8.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.5 assists on 42.1% shooting from the field, and 39.9% shooting from deep.
Jayson Tatum ‘Glad’ Boston Acquired Mike Muscala
When speaking to the media following the Celtics’ February 10 victory over the Charlotte Hornets, Tatum shared his thoughts on his team’s latest big man addition and noted his happiness at having another big who can stretch the floor.
“I was joking with him – he hit his first shot, and we were sitting on the bench, and I was like, ‘Man, that’s big time,’” Tatum said. “To come to a new team, never practiced with us, come in and knock down your first shot, just as a basketball player, I know how good that felt. We can just see how important he can be for us. Big body, long arms, obviously can stretch the floor. I’m glad we got him.”
Muscala ended his first game in Boston with 12 points, 2 assists, 1 rebound, and 1 block in 15 minutes of playing time while shooting an impressive 50% from beyond the three-point line on 4-of-8 shooting.
Celtics Missed Out on ‘Top Trade Target’
According to league sources who spoke with Heavy on Sports’ Steve Bulpett, the Celtics were unable to land their top trade target on February 9, with Jakob Poeltl heading to the Toronto Raptors instead.