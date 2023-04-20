Celtics Could Target Sixers Jalen McDaniels in Free Agency Swoop

Throughout the regular season, we’ve all heard about how deep the Boston Celtics roster is.

However, one area of the Celtics’ rotation that could use some reinforcements is their backup wing spot. Currently, Boston’s depth chart looks awfully thin behind All-Star wings Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, and that could convince President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens to make a move this offseason.

According to Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley, one play that would slot into the Celtics system perfectly is Jalen McDaniels, who is currently playing for fierce rivals, the Philadelphia 76ers.

Jalen McDaniels was a huge part of the Sixers win Play him in the right role and it’s a home run trade pic.twitter.com/rLFcm0NXfw — Aidan Doc🧸 (@AidanDoc_) March 5, 2023

“If McDaniels had a better three-ball (career 34.5 percent on low volume), he’d probably fall outside of Boston’s price range,” Buckley wrote. “Since he doesn’t, the Celtics might be able to afford him, knowing he’s a versatile defender who has improved his decision-making and added some off-the-dribble options to his offensive menu. And if he finds his form from three—he shot 38 percent last season and 40 percent after this season’s deadline deal to Philly—he could be a sneaky-good steal.”

McDaniels has participated in 24 regular-season games since joining the Sixers midway through the season and is averaging 6.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 0.8 assists per game while shooting 48.8% from the field and 40% from three-point range.

Derrick White Puts Celtics on Notice

Before looking ahead to the offseason, the Celtics must first navigate a difficult playoff run that is currently in its early stages. Right now, Boston holds a 2-0 lead over the Atlanta Hawks, but they will be playing their next two games away from their home crowd in what will be a tough test for their championship-hopeful roster.

When speaking to the media following the Celtics’ April 18 victory over Atlanta, Derrick White reminded his teammates that the Hawks will likely step things up in front of their home crowd and not to expect an easy ride.

"The real challenge of the playoffs is winning on the road" Derrick White says the Celtics still need to play better if they want to close out this series pic.twitter.com/lebdvXkgLJ — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 19, 2023

“We did what we were supposed to do. [We] held [home court advantage] and now we got the real challenge of the playoffs which is winning on the road,” White said. “I know they’re going to play better at home and we’re going to have to step up our level of play.”

White has been an early start of the playoffs, producing 25 points, 4.5 assists, and 6 rebounds in his first two postseason games of 2023 while shooting 62.1% from the field and 50% from the perimeter.

Dejounte Murray Excited to Play At Home

When speaking to the media during his own post-game press conference, Hawks guard Dejounte Murray credited the depth of the Celtics roster before noting how he was looking forward to facing Boston in front of Atlanta’s home crowd.

Hawks vs. Celtics Game 2 Postgame: Quin Snyder, Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, Bogdan Bogdanovic Hawks vs. Celtics Game 2 Postgame: Quin Snyder, Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, Bogdan Bogdanovic after our 119-106 loss in Boston.

“They got a bunch of great players over there. But at the end of the day, I gotta still go and watch film, go through it at practice, figure out what we did today, and we’ll go from there,” Murray said. “But, I’m pretty sure we’ll try to figure it out. The took care of business here, at home. And, that’s the great thing about the playoffs, we get to go home and take care of business.”

The Celtics and Hawks will do battle in Atlanta on Friday, April 21, where the Celtics could move within one game of progressing to the second-round.