LeBron James’ Ex-Coach Linked to New Team in Pursuit of Celtics Star Jaylen Brown

Recently, it was reported that the Boston Celtics could be facing some competition for Jaylen Brown, as the Houston Rockets have emerged as an interested party.

Following the report that Houston could look to tempt Brown to the West Coast, it was revealed that former Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel is also being considered as the Rockets’ next head coach.

Ime Udoka, Frank Vogel and Kenny Atkinson are names to watch for the Houston Rockets, per @espn975 pic.twitter.com/4mhdXyuGy1 — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) April 3, 2023

Should Houston acquire Vogel and Brown in the summer, it would mark a significant shift in their recent roster-building strategy. However, given Vogel’s success as a coach, and experience in dealing with star talent such as LeBron James, Brown could potentially be tempted to make the move and become the Rockets’ primary offensive option.

Of course, as things stand, Brown has one year remaining on his current contract and won’t become an unrestricted free agent until 2024. Yet, if Brown makes it clear that he doesn’t envision himself re-signing with the Celtics, it’s likely that Brad Stevens would consider moving the All-Star wing this summer rather than risk losing him for nothing 12 months later.

Houston Rockets Rumors to Want Jaylen Brown

According to Rockets insider John Granato, who was speaking to ESPN 98.5 Houston on March 31, the Houston Rockets are reportedly interested in acquiring Brown to help change the current trajectory of their franchise.

“Yesterday, I got some insight into the rockets organization bringing in veterans,” Granato said. “They’re going to do that. I’m going to tell you this. You’re gonna hear a lot of noise about Jaylen Brown. He wants out of Boston. It’s the same as Harde. Daryl Morey thought Harden had star-level ability, which he did. There are guys in this rotation right now that are going to be bench players. They’re not satisfied. I don’t think Tillman is going to be afraid of Ime Udoka.”

Brown has been playing at an All-Star level this season, averaging 26.7 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game while shooting 49.3% from the field and 33.9% from deep.

It’s also worth noting that if Brown makes it onto an All-NBA team, either this year or next, he will become eligible for a supermax contract extension with Boston, which he would almost certainly sign.

Celtics Fill Final Roster Spot

On Monday, April 3, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the Celtics had filled their 15th and final roster spot, inking forward Justin Champagnie to a deal after he had impressed for Sioux Falls in the G-League.

The Boston Celtics are planning to sign NBA G League Sioux Falls forward Justin Champagnie, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Champagnie spent parts of last two seasons with the Raptors, and has averaged 18 points and 8 rebounds for Sioux Falls. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 3, 2023

“The Boston Celtics are planning to sign NBA G League Sioux Falls forward Justin Champagnie, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Champagnie spent parts of last two seasons with the Raptors, and has averaged 18 points and 8 rebounds for Sioux Falls,” Charania Tweeted.

Champagnie, 21, has limited experience at the NBA level, having only played in 39 regular-season games over the last two seasons. As such, it’s highly unlikely that we will see him get any significant playing time, however, signing Champagnie to a short-term deal does allow Boston’s coaching staff to take a closer look at the forward ahead of next season.

The Celtics will be back in action on Tuesday, April 4, as they face off against the Philadelphia 76ers in a game that could see Boston clinch the second seed in the Eastern Conference.