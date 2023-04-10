Luka Doncic Pursuit Could Be Final Straw in the Jaylen Brown Saga With Celtics

As the Boston Celtics wrapped up their regular season with a win over the Atlanta Hawks on April 9, they moved one step closer to realizing their postseason dreams.

However, over their last two games, Boston has been without All-Star wing Jaylen Brown, who has been absent with a hand injury after cutting himself on some broken glass at home. Fortunately, Brown is set to make a recovery before the playoffs begin. Yet, their two wins without the Georgia native could be a glimpse into the future as rumors continue to persist regarding Brown’s impending free agency in 2024.

According to CBS Sports Sam Quinn, the Celtics could once again position themselves at the forefront of a trade saga involving Brown, yet this time, it would be in the Luka Doncic sweepstakes, assuming he requests out of the Dallas Mavericks. Of course, as Quinn notes, in order for this to happen, the Celtics would first need to ink Brown to a contract extension. Otherwise, they could risk alienating one of their star players after reportedly floating him in trade discussions for Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis, and Bradley Beal in recent seasons.

If the #Celtics get bounced in the playoffs this year, get ready for the Jaylen Brown for Luka Doncic rumors to flare up. — Chowder & Champions (@CandCFanSided) April 9, 2023

“Boston would have to get Brown signed to an extension this offseason (which is suddenly possible thanks to the new CBA), but if he’s under contract and the Celtics haven’t won a championship in either 2023 or 2024, the idea of exploring a Brown and picks for Doncic swap makes plenty of sense,” Quinn wrote. “Doncic and Jayson Tatum are an ideal offensive pair. Doncic would cover up Tatum’s playmaking deficiency while Tatum would become a significantly more efficient scorer with defenses focused on a teammate.”

Brown’s performances this season have left him on the cusp of making his first All-NBA team, which would also improve Boston’s chances of retaining him, as it would ensure that he becomes supermax eligible.

Jaylen Brown ‘P***ed’ About Hand Injury

Jaylen Brown cut his right hand picking up a glass vase he knocked over while watering his plants last night and got 5 stitches. Said he’s expected to be ready for the playoffs, but he’s pissed. pic.twitter.com/JMVYnwGgtN — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) April 7, 2023

According to The Athletic’s Jared Weiss, Brown is far from pleased with his current injury situation, as it occurred while watering his plants at home and cost him a chance to compete in the final two games of the regular season.

“Jaylen Brown cut his right hand picking up a glass vase he knocked over while watering his plants last night and got 5 stitches,” Weiss Tweeted. “Said he’s expected to be ready for the playoffs, but he’s pi***d.”

Fortunately, the Celtics will enjoy a short break before the playoffs get underway, giving Brown enough time to heal and return to basketball activities before Boston begins their journey toward the NBA Finals.

Brad Stevens Supports Jaylen Brown for All-NBA

Brad Stevens: Jaylen Brown Will RETURN to Practice this Week Brad Stevens said Jaylen Brown's hand injury is not a major concern and he will return to practice in the middle or later portion of this week before Game 1 of the playoffs. Stevens also said Brown and Jayson Tatum should make All-NBA, spoke about Robert Williams' season battling injuries, the job Joe Mazzulla did… 2023-04-09T17:21:26Z

In a rare press conference to mark the end of the regular season, Brad Stevens addressed the media, sharing his backing for both Brown and Jayson Tatum to make an All-Star team following an impressive year from the Celtics star duo.

“He has really played his best basketball in the last couple of months and he was an obvious all-star right out of the gate,” Stevens said. “I think he’s doing a great job of, obviously scoring the ball and scoring when we need it, but we ask him to do a lot defensively, and we ask him, along with Jayson, to read a lot of pretty intense coverages with extra bodies flying at him, with extra bodies shifted over to him. We’re unique, because we have those two guys, amazing, young players, and they really accentuate our role players, and then we have a group of role players who really accentuate them. They deserve to be on that (All-NBA) team.”

Both Brown and Tatum will now be eagerly awaiting the All-NBA announcements to see if their high-level play is recognized by those around the league, and if they do both make it, the Celtics could have a genuine path to tying their star duo down for their best years. Unless, of course, Stevens likes the idea of a potential Doncic pursuit, either this summer or next.