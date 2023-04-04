Mock Jaylen Brown Trade Package Has Rockets Fans Angry

The Boston Celtics might be on the cusp of securing the second seed in the Eastern Conference, but that hasn’t stopped the rampant speculation regarding Jaylen Brown‘s future to dominate the news cycle.

Recently, Brown was rumored to be a target for the Houston Rockets as the Western Conference franchise looks to expedite their rebuild. However, one fan felt the full wrath of the Houston fanbase when they proposed a trade that could bring Brown to Houston at the end of the current season.

The trade package looked like this:

Celtics Get: Kevin Porter Jr., Alperen Sengun, Tari Eason, and four future first-round draft pick

Rockets Get: Jaylen Brown

Trade Package for Jaylen Brown:

• KPJ

• Sengun

• Tari

• 4 firsts (Rockets + Nets) pic.twitter.com/ms1jTmKCEI — JG4 (@JalenGreenWRLD) April 3, 2023

Brown, 26, will be entering the final year of his contract next season and will become an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2024. As such, the Celtics will be in a difficult situation if they feel Brown is a potential flight risk, they could potentially look to trade him before losing him for nothing in free agency.

Rockets Fans React to Trade Proposal

Brown may be considered among the best wings in the NBA, but judging by the Rockets fan’s reactions to the mock trade, a portion of the Houston fan base isn’t willing to tear their team down to acquire him.

“Who do you think Jalen Brown is?” Twitter user @NotNope__ replied.

“Only a trash franchise would give up Sengun and Tari for a player whose contract is about to expire but I hope that happens. Can’t wait… Sengun will thrive in Boston,” @KlausNBA replied on Twitter.

If all 3 of them are included no way you also add 4 1sts. Maybe 2 firsts or 3 tops. Would likely be sengun and tate/kj with 4 1’s. Tari is very valuable I believe — Brysen (@Himknowsball) April 3, 2023

“No way I include KPJ and Sengun for potentially a rental, I would have to know Jaylen Brown is going to sign back to even think about trading that much tbh,” User @spacecityno responded.

Considering the Rockets’ slow rebuild and poor season to date, it’s interesting that their fanbase would rather continue developing the young talent they’ve acquired rather than shipping them for an established star.

Furthermore, given Boston’s current status as an elite team in the NBA, it’s unlikely they would accept a package centered around young talent when they still have an MVP candidate in Jayson Tatum under contract.

Jaylen Brown Linked With Houston Rockets

According to Rockets insider John Granato, who was speaking to ESPN 97.5 Houston on March 30, there is a belief that Brown could want out of Boston, with the Rockets being a team that holds genuine interest.

“Yesterday, I got some insight into the rockets organization bringing in veterans,” Granato said. “They’re going to do that. I’m going to tell you this. You’re gonna hear a lot of noise about Jaylen Brown. He wants out of Boston. It’s the same as Harde. Daryl Morey thought Harden had star-level ability, which he did. There are guys in this rotation right now that are going to be bench players. They’re not satisfied. I don’t think Tillman is going to be afraid of Ime Udoka.”

Brown is currently a top-two player on a contending team, and is in contention for an All-NBA spot this season, as such, it will be interesting to see if he truly wants to leave Boston, or whether he opts to remain with the franchise that drafted him throughout his prime years.