Jaylen Brown Sends NSFW Message to Celtics Teammates Following Another Loss

The Boston Celtics have now lost three straight games and four of their first six since returning from the All-Star break.

Suddenly, a team that looked destined for the NBA Finals is looking mediocre on both sides of the floor, and to make matters worse, the Celtics have a six-game road trip on the horizon.

With this in mind, Jaylen Brown used his post-game press conference to rally the Celtics following their overtime loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on March 6, noting how his team needs to start finding ways to win games again.

"There's no moral victories in this s***. We got to win games. Period." JB reacts to Celtics' OT loss in Cleveland pic.twitter.com/jXwhP0wz6A — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 7, 2023

“In the midst of the storm, I think that was a valiant effort. But there’s no moral victories in this s***. Like, we gotta win games, period,” Brown said, “And I gotta be better at spots in overtime and through the game, I feel like I rushed some shots that I wish I could have back. But, overall, we just have to have a fighter’s mentality, and we gotta play to win.”

The Celtics will now turn their attention to the Portland Trail Blazers, who they are set to face on Wednesday, March 8.

Jaylen Brown Has Faith in Grant Williams

During Boston’s loss to Cleveland, Grant Williams had an opportunity to win the game for his team, as he was sent to the free throw line with under 10 seconds remaining on the clock. Williams missed both shot attempts.

However, Brown believes that Williams will bounce back stronger from his recent struggles and will play an integral part in Boston’s attempts to win a championship.

Play

POST GAME PRESS CONFRENCE: Jalyen Brown says 'no moral victories' after OT loss to Cavs Jaylen Brown goes over key factors in loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. He says the Cavs played more physical and that set the tone. He also says, bottom line, Celtics need to win. CONNECT ➡️ – Subscribe to our channel: youtube.com/@nbcsboston – MyTeams App: bit.ly/myteamsYT – Our website: nbcsports.com/boston/ – Follow us on Instagram: instagram.com/nbcsboston/… 2023-03-07T04:26:52Z

“Yeah, it happens,” Brown said, “I’ve been in that position before, and that’s what should fuel you into being better. You can’t let it be a spirit-breaker. Grant has had a great career. And the reason why he’s been successful is because of his confidence. And now is one of the moments where his confidence is going to be tested. A lot of people are now seeing some of the adversity that he’s going through, and you got to respond as a man. You got to be better. You can’t let it take you down. You can look at it and go two different ways – you can go up, or you can go down. And I want him to go up.”

Williams has been struggling since the All-Star break ended, averaging 5 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.3 assists while shooting 33.3% from the field and from three-point range in his last six games.

Malcolm Brogdon Reveals Celtics Urgency

During his own post-game press conference, veteran guard Malcolm Brogdon revealed his belief that Boston should now be operating with a sense of urgency as they look to snap their losing streak against Portland before the Celtics start their six-game road trip.

"I was just talking to Blake, we really need to win this game against Portland so we can leave Boston on a good note." Malcolm Brogdon talks Celtics upcoming road trip and the 'expectation' to go undefeated pic.twitter.com/7LW3as1CNE — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 7, 2023

“There’s definitely urgency. I think it’s less even about the playoffs and just about this road trip coming up. I was just talking to Blake (Griffin) and we really need to win this game against Portland, so we can leave Boston on a good note, on a positive note starting the road trip,” Brogdon said, “These are six teams on the road that we should beat. That we need to beat. It’s really that simple. So, going undefeated is the goal and the expectation.”

The Celtics currently find themselves second in the Eastern Conference, having been knocked off the top spot by the Milwaukee Bucks, but will be hoping that a good run of form can see them retain the number one seed before the regular season reaches its conclusion.