Celtics Jaylen Brown Posts Cryptic Injury Update

On February 8, the Boston Celtics suffered a significant injury blow as it was revealed Jaylen Brown had suffered a facial fracture following a collision with Jayson Tatum.

Original reporting following the accident had noted how Brown was due to miss a significant amount of playing time in order to allow his face to fully heal and would likely not return to the rotation until after the All-Star break later this month.

However, on February 9, Jaylen Brown took to Instagram to update his fans and get their hopes up about an earlier return, albeit with Brown wearing a protective mask.

Mask Jaylen Brown about to drop 50/10/10 stat line pic.twitter.com/mrusyJWefE — J.P. (@JohnnyYugh) February 9, 2023

As is the nature of Instagram stories, there was no caption associated with the upload, and as such, no mention of whether the mask would be precautionary once he returned to the rotation down the line or if wearing some protective face gear would reduce the amount of time he would be absent from Boston’s roster.

Danny Green Emerges as a Potential Buy-Out Option

The Celtics acquired Mike Muscala on February 9 as part of a deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder, which saw Justin Jackson heading to the Western Conference outfit. As such, the Celtics retained the open roster spot they created when they traded Noah Vonleh earlier this season – giving them some flexibility in the buy-out market.

According to Brett Siegel of Sports Illustrated, one potential player Boston could target is three-time NBA champion, Danny Green.

If Danny Green is bought out of his contract by the Houston Rockets, keep an eye on the Boston Celtics. They could use some added depth on the wing and Green's veteran presence would surely be something Brad Stevens shows interest in. — Brett Siegel (@BrettSiegelNBA) February 9, 2023

“If Danny Green is bought out of his contract by the Houston Rockets, keep an eye on the Boston Celtics. They could use some added depth on the wing and Green’s veteran presence would surely be something Brad Stevens shows interest in,” Siegel Tweeted.

Green has participated in 822 regular-season games throughout his career, averaging 8.7 points, 3.4 points, and 1.5 assists per game on 42.1% shooting from the field and 39.9% shooting from deep, and would clearly be a valuable depth piece for the Celtics roster.

Celtics Failed in Jakob Poeltl Trade Offer

According to a February 9 report by Masslive’s Brian Robb, the Celtics entered trade negotiations with the Spurs in the hopes of acquiring veteran center Jakob Poeltl. However, the impending free agent was subsequently traded to the Toronto Raptors.

New: Spurs declined Celtics trade offer for Jakob Poeltl before dealing big man to Raptors league sources tell MassLive. Details on Boston's offer and what may come next for Celtics on deadline day https://t.co/HG0p1WGDrC — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) February 9, 2023

“League sources tell MassLive that Boston offered Payton Pritchard, Danilo Gallinari, and multiple future second-round picks for the big man ahead of Thursday’s deal. Ultimately, the Spurs elected to go with the Raptors’ offer, which included a top-6 protected first-round pick for 2024, two future second-round picks, and center Khem Birch,” Robb reported.

Still, the Celtics should feel good about the acquisition of Muscala, as he is the sort of floor-spacing big man that can easily slot into their offensive and defensive system, providing cover for both Al Horford and Robert Williams should they need to miss time.