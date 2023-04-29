Celtics’ Star Listed as Potential Trade Target For Houston Rockets

With both Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown on their roster, the Boston Celtics are in the fortunate position of boasting two elite-level wings who can impact the game on both sides of the floor.

Yet, since Tatum and Brown rose to prominence in the league, there’s been countless trade rumors regarding Boston’s willingness to trade Brown for a superstar player – think the Kevin Durant saga from last summer. However, with just one year remaining on his current contract, it would appear that other teams are willing to test Boston’s desire to keep Brown long-term.

According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, the Houston Rockets, who recently hired former Celtics head coach Ime Udoka, could be interested in acquiring Brown this summer and would likely be willing to dangle former top-2 draft pick Jalen Green as part of the deal.

Milwaukee’s decision on Mike Budenholzer’s future looks far simpler from the outside. On the Bucks’ sudden offseason, Houston’s summer approach with Ime Udoka as head coach, plus intel on Detroit and Washington for @YahooSports: https://t.co/8Z5LEZr1Ll — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) April 28, 2023

“Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown, whom rival executives are closely monitoring as he becomes extension eligible this summer, has been one of Udoka’s most public supporters after Boston suspended the coach following an improper relationship with a Celtics staffer,” Fischer wrote. “The Rockets, sources said, also addressed the idea of including second-year guard Jalen Green, the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, as part of a package for acquiring established star talent.”

Brown, 26, will become an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2024, and unless President of Basketball Operations, Brad Stevens, believes Brown will re-sign with Boston, he could be tempted to explore the trade market for the All-Star wing once more.

Brown ‘Wants to Lead’ His Own Team

During an April 14 appearance on the Green With Envy podcast, NBA Insider Howard Beck discussed some of the rumblings he’s heard from around the league regarding Jaylen Brown’s future.

Celtics Hawks Preview W/ Howard Beck Howard Beck joins the Green With Envy Podcast to provide a Celtics vs.Hawks Preview ahead of the Celtics' opening-round match-up against the Hawks. The guys dive into the matchups, whether the Hawks can steal a game or two, and why the Celtics are bonafide contenders for a championship this year. Chapters: 0:00 Intro 7:45 -… 2023-04-14T15:48:06Z

“For players in Jaylen Brown’s position, who were drafted to this team,” Beck said. “You didn’t choose the team. You may like the team. You may like your teammates. You may have great regard for the organization. It’s still not the team you chose or the city you chose. And you may have other priorities. But the one thing I’ve heard about Jaylen Brown…What I’d heard from people around the league over the last couple of years was this constant theme of not the whole Jaylen versus Jayson thing. It’s not about whether or not they get along. Or about whether they like each other like playing together or everything else.”

Brown’s game has continued to evolve this season, with the veteran wing earning his second All-Star appearance, along with putting himself in a position to potentially earn an All-NBA selection.

Malcolm Brogdon is Impressed With Jaylen Brown

When speaking to the media as part of a March 27 press conference, Malcolm Brogdon shared his thoughts on why Jaylen Brown deserves to be recognized for his performances this season by being selected to an All-NBA team.

Malcolm Brogdon Says Jaylen Brown Is The BEST Shooting guard in the league…He’ll be All-NBA" BOSTON, MA — Malcolm Brogdon had some high praise for Jaylen Brown following Boston's 137-93 win over the Spurs on Sunday night at TD Garden. Brown paved the way with 41 points, and when asked on his performance, Brogdon said "He's the best shooting guard in the league…he'll be All-NBA." —————————————– FanDuel, the exclusive wagering… 2023-03-27T02:04:58Z

“He’s the best shooting guard in the league,” Brogdon said. “He’ll be All-NBA. He’ll make one of the teams this year. And his game really speaks for himself. When JT is out, he’s a #1 option, and he’s showing that he can be that. He’s put in the work. He’s evolved since we came to the league together. He’s evolved and taken giant steps forward every year. He’s playing at an extremely high level.”

Should Brown earn himself an All-NBA nod, he will become eligible for a supermax contract, which could scupper the Rockets’ hopes of landing him via trade this summer or via free agency in 2024.